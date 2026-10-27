The Distillery Historic District: The Distillery Winter Village Announces 2026 Lineup of New Attractions, Special Performances and Quince as new title sponsor

The Distillery Winter Village Announces 2026 Lineup of New Attractions, Special Performances and Quince as new title sponsor

Toronto's world-famous Christmas market opens November 12 for seven weeks of holiday magic.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Distillery Winter Village presented by Quince announced its 2026 programming lineup including performances by some of Toronto's leading performing arts organizations, a new Immersive Nutcracker experience, a Christmas department store-themed Santa's Village, and over 50 food vendors and outdoor bars including Chef's Lane featuring dishes from four acclaimed chefs. Strings of lights will glow overhead along the cobblestone streets, historic brick buildings will be decked in wreaths, garland and holiday window displays, and visitors will feel like they've stepped into a Christmas card come to life. This year also marks Quince's debut as title sponsor, bringing its signature mix of quality cashmere, gifting and a few holiday surprises to the heart of the Village.

In its 17th year, Toronto's world-famous Christmas market, which welcomes a million visitors a year, transforms the pedestrian-only streets of The Distillery Historic District into a holiday wonderland from November 12, 2026 through January 3, 2027, and tickets are now on sale.

Tree Lighting Ceremony: Thursday, November 12, 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Opening night festivities begin November 12 at 4:00 p.m. with holiday sets by singer and guitarist Mo Guzman, leading up to the main stage event at 6:00 p.m., when Santa flips the switch to illuminate the centrepiece 16.8-metre (55-foot) silver fir Christmas tree for the first time this season. Following the tree lighting, JUNO Award-winning Canadian singer Holly Cole will perform the first song of Christmas and more from her Christmas album, Baby It's Cold Outside and I Have the Christmas Blues. All profits from opening night ticket sales will support The Distillery Winter Village's local charity partners: The Anishnawbe Health Foundation, Soulpepper Theatre, and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund. Those unable to attend in person can watch the ceremony live on: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. ET.

"The Distillery Winter Village continues to evolve each year, and we're especially proud of the calibre of performers, new attractions and creative partnerships coming together for 2026," said Rik Ocvirk, Vice President, The Distillery Restaurants Corp. and Director, Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "We're thrilled to have Quince on board as our new title sponsor and look forward to bringing their creative vision to life at this year's event. At the heart of it all, this is a place where people come together to celebrate the season, spend time with the people they love and make memories that last long after the holidays are over."

"I've visited The Distillery Winter Village for years, so I know how special this tradition is to Toronto," said Kelly Olsen, Head of Canada at Quince. "That makes it especially meaningful for Quince to become part of it. We're excited to add to the magic people already love here and bring our brand to life for Canadians in a way that feels distinctly Toronto."

Quince Brings Cashmere and Gingerbread to The Distillery Winter Village

This year, The Distillery Winter Village welcomes Quince as its new title sponsor, bringing two holiday classics, cashmere and gingerbread, to Toronto's world-famous Christmas market. Known for its premium-quality essentials at accessible prices, Quince is creating a gingerbread-inspired Cashmere Cabin where visitors can shop select Mongolian cashmere, holiday gifts and accessories, and capture a festive photo moment along the way.

The GiftWithQuince contest invites Canadians to nominate someone special by sharing their Distillery Winter Village experience in an Instagram post or Reel, tagging their nominee and explaining why they'd love to give them a gift, using @onequince and GiftWithQuince. Seven winners and their nominees will each receive a $70 Quince.ca gift card to shop on the app, while one grand prize winner and their nominee will each receive a $1,000 Quince.ca gift card to shop on the app. Entries close December 10. Terms and conditions apply.

And there's more to come: Quince has a special reveal planned for the Winter Village's iconic Christmas tree, to be unveiled at the November 12 tree lighting ceremony.

The Distillery Winter Village 2026 Highlights

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES & HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

Some of Toronto's leading performing arts organizations will take the stage at The Distillery Winter Village this season, bringing opera, musical theatre, and choral performances to the cobblestone streets. All performances are included with admission.

Performance Highlights:

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir - November 22, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. One of Canada's most celebrated choirs brings its renowned voices to The Distillery Winter Village.

- November 22, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. One of Canada's most celebrated choirs brings its renowned voices to The Distillery Winter Village. NEW: Opera Atelier - November 29, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Opera Atelier lights up the holidays with Baroque brilliance! Enjoy soaring voices, classic melodies, and dazzling theatricality in this timeless celebration of the holiday season. Featuring exceptional soloists and a festive nod to our Season of Heroes, this performance is sure to spread love, hope, and joy to all ages.

- November 29, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Opera Atelier lights up the holidays with Baroque brilliance! Enjoy soaring voices, classic melodies, and dazzling theatricality in this timeless celebration of the holiday season. Featuring exceptional soloists and a festive nod to our Season of Heroes, this performance is sure to spread love, hope, and joy to all ages. NEW: Canadian Opera Company - December 4, 6:00 p.m. Canada's largest opera company brings an evening of breathtaking music centered around exploring winter traditions around the world - through dance and song. This performance will feature COC Teaching Artists Isabella Fassler, Annemarie Cabri in collaboration with special guests William Salinas-Crosby, Mariana Iguavita and collaborative pianist, Suzy Smith.

- December 4, 6:00 p.m. Canada's largest opera company brings an evening of breathtaking music centered around exploring winter traditions around the world - through dance and song. This performance will feature COC Teaching Artists Isabella Fassler, Annemarie Cabri in collaboration with special guests William Salinas-Crosby, Mariana Iguavita and collaborative pianist, Suzy Smith. Mirvish Productions - December 13, 7:00 p.m. A Very Merry Mirvish Concert returns for a third consecutive year at The Distillery Winter Village, featuring cast members of Toronto's biggest musicals performing songs from their shows.

- December 13, 7:00 p.m. returns for a third consecutive year at The Distillery Winter Village, featuring cast members of Toronto's biggest musicals performing songs from their shows. Myriad Ensemble - December 17, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Fresh off winning two gold medals at the World Choir Games, Myriad Ensemble brings its award-winning voices to The Distillery Winter Village.

- December 17, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Fresh off winning two gold medals at the World Choir Games, Myriad Ensemble brings its award-winning voices to The Distillery Winter Village. NEW: Kente Claus - December 24, 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Celebrate Christmas Eve with Kente Claus, The Claus Corporation's Chief Joy Distribution Officer for Africa and the Caribbean. Enjoy live holiday music by Steelpan with Suzette, plus the 2nd annual Jr. Claus Academy Awards and Graduation.

- December 24, 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Celebrate Christmas Eve with Kente Claus, The Claus Corporation's Chief Joy Distribution Officer for Africa and the Caribbean. Enjoy live holiday music by Steelpan with Suzette, plus the 2nd annual Jr. Claus Academy Awards and Graduation. The McGregor Carollers - Daily, through to Christmas Eve. Toronto's beloved Victorian quartet will fill the pedestrian-only streets with traditional Christmas carols.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

NEW: The Immersive Nutcracker

Step inside a Christmas classic as The Immersive Nutcracker transforms The Fermenting Cellar at The Distillery District into a spectacular 360-degree holiday experience. Tchaikovsky's beloved tale comes to life through floor-to-ceiling digital projections, as the Nutcracker marches past, snow falls and visitors journey to the Land of Sweets. Encounter larger-than-life characters, including the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mouse King, along with festive photo ops, story-inspired food and drinks, and interactive games.

Separate admission is required. See here.

NEW: Visit Costa Rica's Río Celeste Chocolate Waterfall

A taste of the tropics comes to The Distillery Winter Village with Visit Costa Rica's Río Celeste Chocolate Waterfall. Inspired by Costa Rica's lush landscapes, this flowing chocolate waterfall is framed by tropical foliage, rocks, wildlife décor, and festive lights. Enjoy chocolate-drizzled pineapple and banana treats, capture a holiday photo and step through an augmented reality portal to discover Costa Rica's natural wonders. Experience a little Costa Rican "pura vida" in the heart of Toronto's holiday season.

SANTA'S VILLAGE AT SOULPEPPER THEATRE

Step into a whimsical holiday world inspired by Soulpepper Theatre's production of Parfumerie, where vintage European department store charm meets Christmas magic. Located inside the Soulpepper Theatre atrium, Santa's Village will feature twinkling lights, holiday displays, Santa and his elves, a vintage-inspired letter-writing station, specialty hot chocolates and sweet treats.

New this year, Storytime with the Elves invites little visitors to gather to hear enchanting Christmas stories daily in the atrium.

FESTIVE FOOD & DRINK

The Distillery Winter Village is a holiday destination for food lovers, with dozens of outdoor food cabins serving up Toronto favourites, viral sensations and holiday classics. From indulgent street food and savoury bites to decadent desserts and specialty hot chocolates, there's plenty to discover alongside The Distillery District's year-round restaurants and cafés.

Chef's Lane Returns

Following a successful debut at last year's Distillery Winter Village, Chef's Lane returns for 2026 with four new cabins, four acclaimed chefs and four one-of-a-kind, holiday-inspired dishes created exclusively for the event.

Meet the 2026 Chef's Lane chefs:

Michael Angeloni - Executive chef and co-owner of several Toronto dining destinations, including Notte Ristorante, Pasta Privato, The Berczy Tavern and Michelin-recommended Restaurant Lucie.

- Executive chef and co-owner of several Toronto dining destinations, including Notte Ristorante, Pasta Privato, The Berczy Tavern and Michelin-recommended Restaurant Lucie. Afrim Pristine - Canada's premier Cheese Master and co-owner of Toronto's iconic Cheese Boutique, a family-run institution serving the city for more than 50 years.

- Canada's premier Cheese Master and co-owner of Toronto's iconic Cheese Boutique, a family-run institution serving the city for more than 50 years. Taylor Wells - Originally from Newfoundland on Canada's East Coast, Taylor now leads the kitchen at The Carbon Bar, Toronto's longstanding barbecue destination.

- Originally from Newfoundland on Canada's East Coast, Taylor now leads the kitchen at The Carbon Bar, Toronto's longstanding barbecue destination. Arush Vardhan Singh - Co-founder of Shipra, a South Asian pop-up celebrating Indian and Pakistani cuisine, Arush brings a refined, technique-driven approach to Indian cooking, inspired by his fine-dining background and the traditional flavours of his childhood.

NEW food this year:

Prince St. Pizza - The cult-favourite pizza brand brings its famous slices to The Distillery Winter Village.

- The cult-favourite pizza brand brings its famous slices to The Distillery Winter Village. Carousel Bakery - A St. Lawrence Market institution, known for its peameal bacon sandwiches and apple fritters.

- A St. Lawrence Market institution, known for its peameal bacon sandwiches and apple fritters. Sweet Crumble - Layered dessert featuring buttery crumble, rich fruit fillings and warm, silky custard in three flavours: Berry, Apple Cinnamon and Crème Brûlée.

- Layered dessert featuring buttery crumble, rich fruit fillings and warm, silky custard in three flavours: Berry, Apple Cinnamon and Crème Brûlée. Potato Bar - Canadian grown baked potatoes loaded with your choice of flavourful toppings.

- Canadian grown baked potatoes loaded with your choice of flavourful toppings. Peacock Bakehouse - Over-the-top cookie creations with innovative flavours and a focus on Canadian ingredients.

Returning food favourites:

Back by popular demand are some of the Winter Village's most talked-about dishes, including Stick Shift Robata's A5 Wagyu Sando, Cluny's torched s'mores hot chocolate, Scooped by Demetres' Monkey Bread, and Spirit of York's Yorkie Burrito.

Visitors can also dig into Japan Taco, bao buns from WuBaEats, French Canadian poutine, Ukrainian pierogies, Swiss raclette, BBQ from Grinch's Grill and sweet treats ranging from mini pancakes and freshly made doughnuts to chocolate-covered strawberries, gourmet rice crispie treats, crêpes and waffles.

OUTDOOR HOLIDAY BARS

From a new Canadian-themed tavern to holiday patios decked out in lights, The Distillery Winter Village's outdoor bars offer plenty of places to gather, warm up and enjoy a seasonal drink.

NEW: The Canuck Tavern - Archeo Patio

A love letter to the Great White North, The Canuck Tavern celebrates all things Canadian with a playful mix of hockey, cottage-country charm and iconic Canadian landscapes.

Settle into Muskoka chairs around the fire, catch a hockey game on the big screen or snap a photo in a canoe against a wilderness backdrop or on a ski chairlift overlooking snowy mountains.

Other highlights include a larger-than-life topiary moose, a hockey penalty box, tributes to famous Canadians including Terry Fox, Roberta Bondar and Michael J. Fox, and a message board where visitors can share what they love about Canada. Raise a glass with Canadian beer and spirits.

Naughty or Nice Bar - Pure Spirits Courtyard

One of the Winter Village's signature outdoor bars gets a refreshed look for 2026, with 50,000 white-and-blue holiday lights and a long, counter-height communal table offering more room to gather over seasonal drinks.

NEW: Silent Night Disco - Cluny Tunnel

The Cluny Tunnel transforms into a glittering winter wonderland. Mirror balls, starburst lighting, and giant disco ball-covered snow people set the scene for DJ nights on the heated patio. Complete the experience with a decadent Parisian-style mousse au chocolat, available in cherry, espresso or Belgian chocolate.

NEW: Merry Matcha - Trinity Street

A new stop for alcohol-free drinks, Merry Matcha serves various flavours including: regular, coconut, strawberry rose, lavender, ubé, and vanilla.

SHOPPING & HOLIDAY GIFTS

Discover gifts from local and Canadian makers at The Distillery Winter Village's seasonal vendor cabins, alongside more than 90 permanent businesses throughout The Distillery District.

From fashion and handmade jewellery to gourmet treats, home décor, self-care products and original art, the pedestrian-only streets are lined with independent shops and specialty retailers offering plenty of inspiration for holiday gift-giving.

New this year, The Cooperage Marketplace brings together seven independent, founder-operated Canadian businesses under one roof. Located in a historic building dating back to the 1860s, it takes its name from the building's original use for making, storing and repairing whisky barrels.

Also new, Maplee Market offers a curated shopping experience showcasing local brands and independent makers.

Throughout the Winter Village, seasonal vendor cabins offer everything from unique glass and hand-painted Christmas ornaments to handcrafted wooden toys and puzzles, fresh seafood dips, Belgian chocolate creations and more!

HOLIDAY PHOTO OPS & FESTIVE EXPERIENCES

The Distillery Winter Village is one of Toronto's most photographed holiday destinations. At the heart of it all is the iconic 16.8-metre (55-foot) tall Christmas tree in Trinity Square, surrounded by illuminated displays and holiday installations.

Photo highlights include:

The centrepiece silver fir Christmas Tree with an all-new look for 2026.

Countdown to Christmas Clock counting down the days until Christmas Day.

Santa's Sleigh and Reindeer featuring a vintage sleigh-for-four and whisky barrel reindeer.

Alley Press' vintage-style newspaper photo booth and live print service.

Naughty or Nice Bar - A massive canopy of 50,000 dazzling blue and white lights.

Giant Snowpeople.

LOVE, FAMILY, JOY and PEACE red illuminated marquee letters throughout the site.

The Heart of Christmas offers the perfect photo backdrop for sharing your love of the holidays.

The Quince Gingerbread Family interactive photo installation.

The Canuck Tavern with Canadian-inspired photo ops, including a ski chairlift, wilderness canoe, hockey penalty box and giant topiary moose.

TICKETS & PLANNING YOUR VISIT

The Distillery Winter Village runs daily from Thursday, November 12, 2026 to Sunday, January 3, 2027, and is closed Christmas Day.

Tickets are required during peak periods, including:

Opening Night;

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m.;

Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.; and,

Daily after 4:00 p.m. from December 14-31.

Admission is free all day Monday to Wednesday through December 13, 2026.

Tickets start at $16, plus HST and service charge, with General Admission, Flex and Express ticket options available. Kids aged nine and under always enter free and do not require a ticket.

For the complete ticket calendar, ticket options and everything visitors need to plan their trip, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com.

ABOUT THE DISTILLERY WINTER VILLAGE

The Distillery Winter Village is Toronto's original outdoor Christmas market, set within The Distillery Historic District. Recognized among the best Christmas markets in the world, it welcomes more than one million visitors each year from across Canada and around the world. For seven weeks each winter, the pedestrian-only neighbourhood transforms into a festive destination featuring its famous centrepiece Christmas tree, seasonal vendor cabins, holiday performances and themed food and beverage experiences. The event employs more than 700 seasonal workers and raises funds for local charities.

For more information and tickets, visit TheDistilleryWinterVillage.com.

ABOUT QUINCE

Quince is a manufacturer-to-consumer platform offering a curated assortment of the world's best-made essentials, from cashmere and linen to fine jewelry and furniture, across more than 100 categories. By connecting shoppers directly to the manufacturing partners who make each product, Quince prices its assortment 50 to 70 percent below comparable market prices without compromising on quality, backed by a 365-day return policy and a 4.7 average customer rating across millions of reviews. Founded in January 2019 by three co-founders and headquartered in San Francisco, Quince closed its Series E in March 2026 at a $10.1 billion valuation and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. Explore the full Canadian experience at Quince.ca, or download the Quince app on the App Store and the Google Play Store, with free shipping, free 365-day returns, and all prices in CAD including duties.

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