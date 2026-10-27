Pinnacle Food Group Limited Engages Strategic Advisor to Support M&A Initiatives

Engagement led by former Medtronic executive Noah Friedman, will support acquisition target evaluation and strategic partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) ("Pinnacle Food" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of bioengineering and smart farming, today announced the engagement of Cupola Consulting LLC (the "Strategic Advisor") as strategic advisor to the Company in connection with its mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") initiatives, effective November 1, 2026. The engagement, which will be led by Noah Friedman, a Partner of the Strategic Advisor and a former Medtronic executive, is intended to support the Company's M&A initiatives.

As the Company advances its M&A initiatives, the Strategic Advisor will assist the Company in identifying and screening potential acquisition targets aligned with its strategic objectives, and in identifying potential strategic partners across its industry value chain, including upstream and downstream business partners.

Mr. Friedman brings nearly two decades of experience at Medtronic plc, a global healthcare technology company, most recently as Vice President, Enterprise Strategy & Transformation, where he led corporate strategy projects and advised Medtronic's global executive committee and board. Mr. Friedman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in economics and East Asian Studies from Yale University.

"Engaging a strategic advisor is an important step in Pinnacle Food's M&A initiatives," said Jiulong You, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Food. "As we continue to build out our platform across bioengineering and smart farming, we see disciplined M&A and the right strategic partnerships as important drivers of long-term growth. We look forward to working with Noah and the Strategic Advisor team as they support our internal evaluation of potential acquisition targets and help us connect with industry partners across our value chain."

About Pinnacle Food Group Limited

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) is a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of bioengineering and smart farming. Through its "Dual-Engine" strategy, the Company seeks to combine controlled-environment agricultural technologies with precision fermentation, synthetic biology and related engineering capabilities to support the development and commercialization of high-value biological products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.pinnaclefoodinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's M&A initiatives, its expectations for the advisory engagement, its strategic objectives, and its evaluation of potential acquisition targets and strategic partnerships. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the Company may not identify suitable acquisition targets or strategic partners, or may not complete any acquisition or partnership on acceptable terms or at all; the ability to integrate any acquired business; the availability of funding; competition; changes in market conditions; and broader economic and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com

SOURCE: Pinnacle Food Group Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pinnacle-food-group-limited-engages-strategic-advisor-to-support-manda-initiatives-1242234