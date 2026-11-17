Research workflow advances from strain screening and three-stage culture expansion through stress induction, astaxanthin accumulation and extraction at laboratory scale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) ("Pinnacle Food" or the "Company"), a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of smart farming and bioengineering, today announced that its Canadian subsidiary, Pinnacle Food Inc., has, through in-house research at its Vancouver laboratory, successfully achieved astaxanthin extraction at laboratory scale in its Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae research program.

The program's research workflow has now progressed through algal strain screening, three-stage culture expansion, stress induction and astaxanthin accumulation, and extraction of astaxanthin from the cultivated biomass. Cultivation was carried out using a 500-liter photobioreactor, followed by laboratory-scale astaxanthin extraction using an in-house extraction process. The Company considers this an early-stage milestone in its research and development process.

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring carotenoid, and Haematococcus pluvialis is a microalga widely studied as a natural source of astaxanthin. The Company intends to continue research toward process optimization and evaluation of scale-up feasibility. The results to date are at laboratory scale, and further work is required before any assessment of commercial viability can be made. There can be no assurance that the Company's research will result in a commercially viable process or product.

"We are encouraged that our team has completed the laboratory workflow from strain screening through astaxanthin extraction," said Mr. Jiulong You, Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Food. "This is an early-stage research milestone. We will remain disciplined as we continue to evaluate process optimization and scale-up feasibility as part of our microalgae biomanufacturing research."

About Pinnacle Food Group Limited

Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) is a technology-driven company operating at the intersection of smart farming and bioengineering. Through its "Dual-Engine" strategy, the Company seeks to combine controlled-environment agricultural technologies with precision fermentation, synthetic biology and related engineering capabilities to support the development and commercialization of high-value biological products. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.pinnaclefoodinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, research milestones, further process optimization and scale-up evaluation of its Haematococcus pluvialis astaxanthin program, and potential applications of astaxanthin. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the early stage of the Company's microalgae research; the possibility that results achieved at laboratory scale may not be replicated or improved upon in further experiments or at larger scales; the ability to achieve commercially viable yields, purity, production costs and product quality; technical challenges in cultivation, extraction, process development and scale-up; uncertainties regarding intellectual property ownership, protection and freedom-to-operate; the receipt and maintenance of any required regulatory approvals; the availability of funding; competition; changes in market demand and pricing; and broader economic and industry conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@pinnaclefoodinc.com

SOURCE: Pinnacle Food Group Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pinnacle-food-group-limited-achieves-laboratory-scale-astaxanthin-extraction-in-haema-1252512