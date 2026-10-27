Acoustic positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Multichannel Marketing Hubs, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Multichannel Marketing Hubs vendors.

Acoustic, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Acoustic as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Multichannel Marketing Hubs, 2026.

Richa Choubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Acoustic stands out in the multichannel marketing hub market through its focus on helping enterprises build, automate, and optimize customer engagement programs across the customer lifecycle. Its capabilities enable marketers to coordinate campaign workflows, leverage customer and behavioral insights, personalize interactions, and manage engagement across multiple touchpoints from a centralized environment. Acoustic's combination of journey orchestration, AI-enabled decisioning, marketing automation, content personalization, and performance analytics provides organizations with the capabilities required to move beyond isolated channel campaigns toward more coordinated customer engagement strategies. This integrated approach enables marketers to respond to customer behavior more effectively, streamline campaign operations, and deliver relevant experiences at scale while improving visibility into marketing performance and business impact."

QKS Group defines Multichannel Marketing Hubs as platform that enable organizations to plan, create, orchestrate, execute, monitor, analyze, and optimize personalized marketing interactions across multiple channels through a unified environment. These platforms support marketers in coordinating campaign management, audience management, customer journey orchestration, personalization, content and offer management, real-time interaction management, experimentation, analytics, workflow automation, and governance across diverse customer touchpoints. Multichannel Marketing Hubs enable organizations to deliver consistent and contextually relevant interactions across email, mobile, web, messaging, social, advertising, and other digital channels while connecting customer insights with campaign and engagement strategies. Increasingly, these platforms integrate with CRM, customer data platforms, commerce, customer service, sales, loyalty, analytics, content management, and enterprise data environments to support connected marketing operations. The evolution of MMHs therefore reflects a shift from channel-specific campaign execution toward centralized customer engagement orchestration, enabling organizations to automate marketing workflows, respond to customer behavior, improve personalization, and measure the effectiveness and business impact of multichannel engagement programs.

Acoustic operates at the intersection of several of the most significant trends shaping the multichannel marketing technology market, including the growing demand for personalized customer engagement, increasing channel fragmentation, the shift toward real-time and data-driven marketing, the rising importance of first-party data, and the rapid adoption of AI-driven campaign orchestration and optimization. Rather than focusing solely on campaign execution, the platform's value lies in its ability to unify customer data, audience intelligence, journey orchestration, content personalization, campaign execution, and measurement across a broad range of digital and traditional engagement channels. As marketers navigate increasingly complex customer journeys characterized by fragmented interactions, evolving privacy requirements, growing expectations for personalization, and rising pressure to demonstrate marketing impact, platforms that can provide interoperability, centralized orchestration, and intelligent decisioning become increasingly important. Acoustic's continued investments in AI-enabled marketing capabilities, real-time personalization, customer journey orchestration, audience management, predictive analytics, and multichannel campaign execution reflect strong alignment with these evolving market requirements. While the MMH market remains highly competitive and dynamic, Acoustic has established a differentiated position as an enterprise-focused marketing technology provider, helping brands orchestrate personalized customer experiences across channels including email, mobile, web, SMS, and other digital touchpoints. Its ability to combine customer intelligence, journey orchestration, personalization, automation, and analytics positions it well as organizations seek greater consistency, efficiency, and measurable business outcomes from their multichannel marketing investments.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Multichannel Marketing Hubs, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Customers tell brands what they need through their behavior, and the opportunity to respond is often brief," said Alexi Hatch, Chief Marketing Officer at Acoustic. "We make it easy for marketers to turn that live behavioral data into action, from identifying an interested audience to delivering a relevant message when it matters most. Being named a Leader by QKS Group recognizes our commitment to giving marketers the intelligence and tools to create better customer experiences and drive business results."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Acoustic, visit Here .

. SPARK Matrix Multichannel Marketing Hubs, 2026

About Acoustic:

Acoustic is an AI-powered marketing platform helping B2C brands create more relevant, personalized customer experiences. Acoustic Connect brings together real-time behavioral intelligence, unified customer profiles, product insights, and multichannel campaign orchestration to help marketers understand customer intent and turn insights into action. With Acoustic AI, marketers can identify opportunities, make smarter decisions, and deliver the right message at the right moment across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. Learn more at acoustic.com.

Media Contacts:

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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