Footage is everywhere, but understanding of it is not. Motion56 is Newsflare's AI licensing division founded by Jon Cornwell, and it launches today to close that gap. It provides access to a global network of content providers, the video metadata, annotation pipelines and data services that modern AI systems need before they can learn anything useful at all.

Robots, autonomous systems and generative video models all learn from moving images or 'frames'. Raw video is just light and noise until someone describes what's happening in it: who moved, where, when and why it matters. Motion56 does that at scale and with the care required, so the teams training these systems can spend their time building rather than untangling their datasets.

Motion56 CEO, Jon Cornwell said: "We've built upon our expertise and global network in licensing digital video. With our in-house metadata solutions we are able to rapidly unlock the value in video assets that would otherwise be gathering dust in offline archives all around the world. Our tools enable AI labs to make scene-specific selections that are needed for the fine-tuning of advanced models at the very last stages of their training, within a legal framework that provides safety, confidence and fair compensation for all parties."

The new division's name looks back to 1956. That summer, a research project at Dartmouth College gave artificial intelligence its name and a field was born. Seventy years later, Motion56 is working on a problem that the field still hasn't solved: providing machines with the video data that they need to understand the world.

The company works across three areas:

Physical AI: annotated video for systems that have to move through and respond to the real world.

annotated video for systems that have to move through and respond to the real world. Generative Media: structured metadata for teams training and evaluating video generation models.

structured metadata for teams training and evaluating video generation models. Data Services helping large content owners understand and transform their archives into valuable AI training datasets.

Who It's For

Motion56 works with robotics and autonomy teams, generative video developers, research labs and organisations sitting on large archives of footage with untapped valuable AI training potential.

About Motion56

Motion56 is a London-based AI video training data and metadata services company partnering with teams across the AI landscape, from GenAI to autonomous vehicles and robotics and everything in between. Motion56 is Newsflare's AI licensing division.

Notes to Editors

Founder and CEO, Jon Cornwell, is available for interviews on video data, the growth of video in AI, and the part that annotation quality plays in how AI models behave. Images and further background are available on request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026978345/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ashleigh Johnson

ashleigh.johnson@motion56.com

motion56.com