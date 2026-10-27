New reference library offers lenders and investors a unified common language across consumer and corporate exposures

Cardo AI, the technology platform for asset-based finance (ABF) and private credit, today introduced unified data standards for 30 asset classes, from consumer loans to aircraft to music royalties. The library covers 11 consumer and 19 corporate exposures, representing approximately $5.8T of the ABF universe.

Each standard defines how an asset class is described, tested, and monitored, from eligibility criteria and covenants to payment waterfalls, using open formulas that can be traced from source fields to final calculations. All 30 are built on a single, shared data model, allowing deals across different asset classes to be evaluated and compared consistently.

As ABF has grown into a vast and diverse market, each asset class has historically operated under its own data formats, terminology, and reporting conventions. This fragmentation slows deal onboarding, complicates cross-asset comparison, and creates operational risk. A standardized data framework allows lenders and institutional investors to evaluate deals on the same basis, apply the same rules to every transaction, and trace each calculation back to its source.

"I have frequently seen good deals stall simply because the two sides interpreted the underlying collateral data differently," comments Altin Kadareja, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardo AI. "We built these standards so that a loan tape, a covenant, or a waterfall calculation means the exact same thing to everyone reviewing it, regardless of the underlying asset class."

Each asset class standard is available to lenders and investors on request, and includes the shared data model, the asset-class extension with every entity and field defined, and a worked example against a representative pool. More information on the standard is available at https://cardoai.com/abf-standards

About Cardo AI

Cardo AI is the end-to-end platform for asset-based finance and private-credit markets. Its platform manages more than $115 billion in assets under technology, connects to 160+ external systems, and processes 3,000Tn data points to power portfolio management, cash-flow modeling, and investor reporting. For further information: info@cardoai.com - www.cardoai.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027094548/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Roberta Pazzini

roberta.pazzini@cardoai.com