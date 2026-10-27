Send, track, and manage transactional emails alongside SMS, MMS, RCS, and WhatsApp all from a single API

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of Email API within the Vonage Messages API, extending its omnichannel communications platform to include email alongside SMS, MMS, RCS, and WhatsApp. With email now reaching 4.6 billion people worldwide¹ more than half the global population and 99 percent of users checking their inbox every day², the channel has never been more critical to enterprise communications strategies. With Email API, organizations can build, send, and track transactional emails through a single platform using familiar APIs, real-time webhooks, and enterprise-grade authentication, with no new integration required.

The addition of email to the Vonage Messages API enables businesses to orchestrate their full omnichannel strategy from one unified platform. Customers already using the Messages API can activate the email channel immediately, leveraging the same architecture, delivery reporting, and customer dashboard they rely on today. For enterprises managing complex communication workflows, this means the ability to natively bundle channels for example, routing a message via SMS, then falling back to RCS or email, all within a single API call. With 376.4 billion emails sent and received globally every day³, and email delivering an average ROI of $36 for every $1 spent4, adding email to the omnichannel mix is both a strategic and commercial imperative.

"Today's enterprises need to reach customers on the right channel at the right moment, and with 58 percent of people checking their email before they even open social media or the news5, email remains one of the most powerful first touchpoints available," said Fredrik Gessler, Head of Product Management, API, at Vonage. "By bringing email into the Vonage Messages API, we're giving businesses the tools to simplify their omnichannel strategy, reduce integration complexity, and deliver the frictionless experiences their customers expect; all from one platform they already know."

Andrew Craig, CEO, Chatti, said, "Vonage gives us the flexibility to deliver a truly omnichannel communications solution to our customers through a single platform. With SMS, MMS, RCS, WhatsApp, and now email available through the Vonage Messages API, we can simplify the integration experience while helping businesses engage their customers on the right channel at the right time. The addition of email further strengthens our omnichannel offering, enabling us to build intelligent failover workflows and help ensure critical customer communications are delivered reliably."

Ryohei Shinokura, General Manager, KDDI Web Communications, said, "As a trusted partner to Vonage for Japanese enterprises, we've seen first-hand how businesses here demand reliable, flexible communications that meet customers where they are. The addition of email to the Vonage Messages API is a significant step forward. Email remains a cornerstone of business communications in Japan, and having it unified within the same platform as SMS, RCS, and WhatsApp means our customers can build truly seamless omnichannel experiences without the complexity of managing multiple integrations. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver world-class CPaaS capabilities to the Japanese market and helps our customers communicate with confidence, at scale."

The Vonage Email API is purpose-built for transactional use cases, including alerts, one-time passwords (OTPs), order confirmations, and notifications, and is designed to meet enterprise standards for security, deliverability, and scale. Key capabilities include:

Omnichannel orchestration - Create workflows that bundle email with other channels or configure native failover sequences such as SMS Email or SMS RCS Email, so important communications reach their destination.

- Create workflows that bundle email with other channels or configure native failover sequences such as SMS Email or SMS RCS Email, so important communications reach their destination. Transactional email delivery Send emails seamlessly to support critical transactional use cases, like order confirmations, password resets, and alerts, with real-time visibility into whether every message was delivered.

Send emails seamlessly to support critical transactional use cases, like order confirmations, password resets, and alerts, with real-time visibility into whether every message was delivered. Built-in security - Every email sent is authenticated and verified, protecting your brand's reputation and giving recipients confidence that messages are genuinely from you.

- Every email sent is authenticated and verified, protecting your brand's reputation and giving recipients confidence that messages are genuinely from you. Advanced tracking Instant updates on delivery, opens, and engagement, feeding directly into the tools and dashboards your team already uses.

Instant updates on delivery, opens, and engagement, feeding directly into the tools and dashboards your team already uses. Straightforward, scalable pricing Pay only for what you send, with costs that decrease as your volume grows, making email an affordable addition to your communications mix at any scale.

For more information about the Vonage Email API and Messages API, visit www.vonage.com.

Email Trends and Predictions for 2026: Key Industry Findings

² https://www.sixthcitymarketing.com/email-marketing-stats/

³ https://clean.email/blog/insights/email-industry-report-2026

4 https://www.mailerlite.com/blog/email-marketing-statistics

5 https://market.us/statistics/internet/email-users/

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

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Contacts:

Press Contact: press@vonage.com