Cato Networks Launches Cato AI Endpoint to Secure AI Use Beyond the Browser

Cato AI Endpoint helps organizations safely scale AI use by extending visibility and control beyond browser-based AI to the endpoint.

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced the launch of Cato AI Endpoint, a new endpoint client that helps organizations discover AI use, protect sensitive data, and enforce AI policies across browsers, desktop applications, and local agents. Cato AI Endpoint works alongside existing security tools, allowing organizations to add AI protection without replacing their existing security stack.

Closing Security Gaps as AI Moves Beyond the Browser

AI use has outrun what traditional security tools can see. As employees increasingly use AI across browsers, desktop applications, and local development environments, separate point products often leave security teams without a clear view of which AI tools employees are using, what data they are sharing, and whether those interactions comply with company policy. Browser extensions alone cannot secure AI interactions occurring in desktop applications or through agents running locally on an endpoint.

"AI is creating real productivity gains across our business, but it also introduces new concerns about visibility, data protection, and governance," said Alfred Sobrinho, CIO of PlayPower. "Cato AI Endpoint could help us understand where AI is being used and apply consistent protections across browsers, desktop applications, and local agents, without forcing us to rebuild our existing security environment."

Helping Employees Use AI While Protecting Company Data

Cato AI Endpoint helps security teams understand how employees are using AI and apply protections wherever those interactions occur. The client discovers AI use across the endpoint, inspects prompts and responses inline, and enforces policy directly on the endpoint. Inspecting AI use on the endpoint helps organizations uncover unapproved AI tools and agents, identify risky agent activity, and stop sensitive data before it leaves the organization, so employees can use AI with consistent safeguards across browsers, desktop applications, and local agents.

Cato AI Endpoint also brings shared context to AI interactions on the endpoint. By linking the user, endpoint, data, prompt, response, agent activity, tool call, and policy decision, Cato helps security teams understand what happened, what information was involved, and whether the interaction introduced risk. This context can reveal risky agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and skills before they act.

"AI use is rapidly moving beyond the browser into desktop applications and local agents, creating blind spots for security teams that rely on traditional, network-centric controls," said Chris DePuy, co-founder of 650 Group. "Organizations need security that can discover, inspect, and govern these interactions where they occur. Cato AI Endpoint addresses that requirement by extending AI security to the endpoint, so security teams can govern AI use without replacing the tools they already run."

Adding AI Protection Without Replacing Existing Security Investments

Cato AI Endpoint operates alongside existing SSE, VPN, and EDR investments. It routes only AI application traffic to Cato while other traffic continues through the customer's existing tools. Routing only AI traffic to Cato lets organizations deploy AI protection in weeks rather than months, without replacing their existing security stack.

"AI has outgrown the browser, but most security products have not," said Ofir Agasi, chief product officer, Cato Networks. "AI interactions increasingly happen directly on the host, through native AI applications, local agents, and coding agents - often beyond the line of sight of point solutions. Cato AI Endpoint closes this critical blind spot with deep, host-level inspection of AI interactions, giving organizations a complete line of sight across browsers, native applications, and AI agents. By unifying discovery, deep inspection, context, and enforcement, Cato enables organizations to see, understand, and secure AI activity wherever it happens."

Built on Cato's cloud-native platform, Cato AI Endpoint uses the same AI security engine that protects AI traffic inline across the Cato platform. Security teams apply the same AI policies on the endpoint that they already apply to AI traffic inline.

To learn more about Cato AI Endpoint, visit https://www.catonetworks.com/platform/cato-ai-endpoint/.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers the converged network and security cloud for the AI era. Cato unifies networking, security, and access to provide complete visibility across the enterprise, shared context across users, applications, data, and AI interactions, and unified control to act on that intelligence. Cato combines AI-powered security with autonomous protection to defend against evolving threats, secure AI adoption, and help organizations stay ahead of an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Cato simplifies operations, strengthens resilience, and accelerates secure innovation.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com

Media Contact

Cato Communications

press@catonetworks.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-launches-cato-ai-endpoint-to-secure-ai-use-beyond-the-browser-302919576.html