STARCOMPLIANCE RELEASES NEW AI-POWERED ANALYTICS FOR CONNECTED DATA AND INSTANT, DEEP COMPLIANCE INTELLIGENCE

New AI-powered capability transforms complex compliance data into instant, actionable intelligence

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), the leading intelligence and automation platform provider for employee and firm compliance, today announced the launch of an AI-enabled agent in Analytics that delivers insights through natural language responses, eliminating the need for manual analysis.

As part of Star's industry leadership in helping firms achieve tangible outcomes and unlocking the power of their data this new functionality will enable teams to create deep, rich business intelligence while saving countless hours usually spent on manual work.

The new AI functionality simplifies data exploration, analysis, and decision-making, by enabling users to:

Ask questions using natural language and quickly uncover answers.





using natural language and quickly uncover answers. Visualize findings through clear intuitive charts and graphics.





through clear intuitive charts and graphics. Add context to data and dashboards, turning visualizations into meaningful insights.





to data and dashboards, turning visualizations into meaningful insights. Uncover hidden patterns through automated analysis of trends, correlations, and outliers.

"The new AI functionality in Analytics reflects our commitment to delivering frictionless compliance intelligence that makes data more accessible, meaningful, and actionable," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at StarCompliance. "By simplifying how firms explore, visualize, and analyze complex information, we're helping compliance teams uncover deeper insights, identify emerging risks, and make more informed decisions with greater speed and efficiency."

Watch Virtual Event

Join StarCompliance's Product Spotlight: Analytics + AI webinar tomorrow, October 28 at 11 AM ET to discover how to build custom dashboards, identify risks in real time, and turn data into actionable insights that drive compliance efficiency and smarter decisions, all without relying on IT, data scientists, or external BI tools.

[REGISTER NOW] The webinar will also be available on demand following the live event.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by leading firms in the financial services community and with users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering AI-enabled technology and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally. Visit StarCompliance to discover the comprehensive security, explainable intelligence, and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today.

MEDIA CONTACT

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com

+1 917-868-7791

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