Global Brands Magazine: VOSSLOH RECOGNISED AS LEADING INNOVATOR IN SUSTAINABLE RAIL TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPE AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

VOSSLOH RECOGNISED AS LEADING INNOVATOR IN SUSTAINABLE RAIL TECHNOLOGY IN EUROPE AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vossloh, a Germany-based rail infrastructure technology company, has received the "Leading Innovator in Sustainable Rail Technology - Europe" distinction at the 14th Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate excellence and innovation within their fields. Vossloh was recognised in the sustainable rail technology category, reflecting its focus on rail infrastructure solutions that support more efficient maintenance, asset longevity and reliable railway operations.

Vossloh's work includes preventive rail maintenance using High Speed Grinding, as well as digital rail inspection and predictive maintenance solutions. These technologies help infrastructure managers assess track condition and plan maintenance with greater precision. The company also applies circular economy principles to rail infrastructure components, focusing on material efficiency, recyclability and the life cycle of railway assets.

Mr Jay Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"Railways have an important role in the future of sustainable transport, but the infrastructure supporting them must also become more efficient and resilient. Vossloh's work in rail maintenance, digital monitoring and resource-efficient components addresses that challenge through practical engineering. This recognition acknowledges its continued contribution to sustainable rail technology."

Mr Oliver Schuster, Chief Executive Officer of Vossloh, said:

"We are pleased that Vossloh's commitment to innovation and sustainability has been recognized with this award. Our ambition is to make rail infrastructure more efficient, resilient, and sustainable throughout its entire lifecycle. We achieve this by combining decades of infrastructure expertise with innovative technologies and increasingly with digital solutions."

About Vossloh

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), recognise outstanding organisations across a wide range of industries and international markets. Winners are selected through GBM's research and evaluation process, which considers performance, innovation, customer experience and consistency within their respective fields.

The 14th Global Brand Awards ceremony took place at Address Sky View, Dubai, on 2 October 2026. Organisations represented included Emirates NBD, ADNOC Distribution, Saudi Global Ports, HP Computing and Printing Middle East and Sobha Realty, alongside businesses from other international markets.

Further information is available on the Global Brand Awards winners page. Organisations interested in future editions can submit nominations through the Global Brand Awards nomination form.

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