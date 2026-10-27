NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Controlling Interest in High Speed Interconnects, LLC, Expanding Into Advanced Connectivity Markets

Proposed Transaction Targets High-Performance Connectivity Technologies Serving Numerous Fortune 500 Companies in Aerospace, Defense, Space, Low Orbit Vehicles and Satellites, Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Superintelligence, and Human and Surgical Robotics Sectors

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / NetBrands Corp. (OTC PINK:NBND) ("NetBrands" or the "Company"), a publicly traded company pursuing strategic and robust growth opportunities, announced today that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire a controlling interest in High Speed Interconnects LLC ("HSI"), a technology-driven extruder, manufacturer, and assembler of high-performance connectivity interconnect solutions.

The contemplated transaction represents a strategic expansion for NetBrands into advanced connectivity technologies serving markets where compact form factors, signal integrity, flexibility, and precision termination and technical manufacturing are critical for today's and tomorrow's wireless and wired signal requirements.

HSI extrudes, manufactures, and assembles proprietary flexible, technology-driven coaxial and micro-coaxial cable assemblies designed for demanding applications across aerospace, defense, satellites, semiconductor equipment, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, human and surgical robotics, unmanned vehicles, medical devices, and other advanced technology sectors.

HSI's product capabilities include micro-coaxial connector terminations down to 0.3 mm pitch and fine-wire, direct-to-board terminations down to 0.175 mm pitch. These capabilities support increasingly compact and sophisticated Connectivity systems where reliable, high-performance signal transmission is essential and the default for one system communicating to another, Connectivity drives all sectors.

HSI's published product materials describe specialized connectivity cable solutions featuring low insertion loss, phase stability, and low capacitance, with applications spanning robotics, space, satellite systems, modems, quantum computing, semiconductor technologies, disposable medical devices plus many other advanced systems.

Under the proposed transaction, NetBrands will acquire a controlling ownership interest in HSI, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions.

Following a successful closing, HSI is intended to operate as a subsidiary of NetBrands, while retaining its specialized operating capabilities and pursuing opportunities to expand its proprietary technology, customer relationships, product diversification, and market reach. NetBrands believes that combining HSI's specialized connectivity platform with the Company's access to public capital markets and investor relationships could create opportunities to support robust, future growth, subject to market conditions and the successful execution of the parties' business plans, customer relationships, product offerings, and market reach.

Based on unaudited metrics provided by management, which will be subject to financial, accounting, and due diligence verification, the parties have indicated that the proposed combined business will represent up to $20 million USD in fiscal 2026 revenue and $4 million in EBITDA, alongside a strong forecast of recurring commitments of $20 - $30 million USD for 2027 and beyond. These figures are preliminary and have not been independently verified for purposes of this announcement. The parties will work to confirm the relevant reporting periods, accounting treatment, forecast composition, and financial performance as part of the transaction review. If substantiated, these operating metrics could provide investors with an important framework for evaluating the potential scale of the proposed combination and its commercial opportunity, which is not limited to continued organic and inorganic recurring revenue growth.

Paul Adler, NetBrands Chairman and CEO, stated, "The acquisition of HSI represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the Company and its shareholders. HSI's customer base, which consists of Fortune 500 companies, is a strong foundation to build upon an already hyper-growth business. We plan to work diligently to close this transaction subject to satisfactory due diligence and engagement with noteholders to restructure remaining balances of the existing convertible debt.

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND), please visit our website.

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTC: NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries, with the company rapidly growing its industrial-scale crypto mining operations through procurement of next-generation mining equipment and seeking M&A and JV opportunities in the blockchain sector, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

About High Speed Interconnects LLC

Target extrudes and assembles technology-driven coaxial cable, exceeding today's and tomorrow's Connectivity requirements. HSI's low-loss, low-capacitance, phase-stable Connectivity solutions are available in a variety of technology-driven coaxial cable constructions intended to transmit extraordinary signals via miniature, lightweight and flexible diameters, which include circular and micro coaxial connector terminations used in Aerospace, Defense, Space, Satellites, Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, Human and Medical Robotics, Unmanned Vehicles, Quantum Computing, Medical Devices down to 0.3 mm pitch; and fine wire, direct-to-board terminations down to 0.175 mm.

For more information on High Speed Interconnects, please visit.

https://www.highspeedint.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

SOURCE: NetBrands Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/netbrands-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-controlling-interest-in-h-1239460