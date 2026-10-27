IXS Moves to Robinhood Chain to Enable Its Next Phase, Launching a $10M Pre-IPO Vault for Institutional Investors

The regulated real-world asset platform moves its token to Robinhood Chain and opens a $10 million Pre-IPO vault for institutional investors, as it sets out to lead pre-IPO as a tokenized asset category

NASSAU, BS / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / IXS, a regulated platform for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today opened the migration of its IXS token to Robinhood Chain, the Ethereum Layer 2 network Robinhood launched in July 2026 for tokenized assets. The move gives IXS a single native token and sets it up for the next phase of the platform's growth with partners building on Robinhood Chain.

The migration launches alongside a new $10 million Pre-IPO vault for institutional investors, which takes IXS vault TVL past $100 million on day one. Migration opens on 27 October 2026 at 12:00 UTC. Holders migrate from their own wallets at robinhood.ixs.finance.

Why Robinhood Chain

IXS spent two years weighing where its token should live. This year, together with its partners, it chose Robinhood Chain. Many of the partners behind IXS's largest plans are building on the network, and the move aligns IXS with them.

Robinhood Chain is where Robinhood is bringing public stocks onchain. Its Stock Tokens already cover more than 190 US stocks and ETFs and are available to eligible users in more than 120 countries. At its September HOOD Summit, Robinhood also announced plans to move select US stocks and ETFs from 24/5 to 24/7 trading. IXS vaults cover the private side of the market: private credit and, from today, pre-IPO exposure, alongside tokenized money market and treasury funds.

Robinhood is also building for AI agents. More than 150,000 Robinhood customers had opened agentic trading accounts by late September, and the company has unveiled agents that trade on customers' behalf inside its app. Each of those agents needs somewhere to hold idle balances and earn yield on them. IXS vaults are built for that role.

Pre-IPO: a category IXS intends to lead

IXS sees pre-IPO exposure as one of the most exciting categories in tokenized real-world assets, and intends to lead it. Companies are staying private for longer, so more of their growth now happens before a listing, in markets most investors cannot reach. Tokenized vaults can bring that exposure onchain for eligible institutional investors, on the same regulated vault infrastructure IXS already runs for funds and credit. The $10 million vault launching today is IXS's first step into the category.

Live at launch

A $10 million Pre-IPO vault for institutional investors, adding $10 million on day one and taking total vault TVL from $91 million to $101 million. The vault is open to eligible institutional investors only.

for institutional investors, adding $10 million on day one and taking total vault TVL from $91 million to $101 million. The vault is open to eligible institutional investors only. A higher burn. From launch, 25% of vault fee revenue is used to buy IXS on the market and burn it, up from 20%.

What comes next

In the coming months, IXS plans to open AI-agent vaults and new RWA vaults with partners on Robinhood Chain, and to consolidate trading in IXS into a single market on Robinhood Chain. Partner launches will be announced as each one goes live.

The longer-term aim is a regulated onchain market for real-world assets: tokenized funds, credit and stocks in one place, where holders can earn on them, and borrow and lend against them. IXS is building toward that market with its partners on Robinhood Chain.

"Moving to Robinhood Chain puts IXS where tokenized stocks are being built. We believe tokenized equity, from public stocks to pre-IPO companies, will become one of the biggest real-world asset classes. Our aim is the best of both markets in one place: public markets like tokenized stocks, alongside private markets with private credit, pre-IPO and other yield-bearing assets. The $10 million Pre-IPO vault going live today is the start," said Julian Kwan, Co-Founder and CEO of IXS.

Token terms

Each IXS converts to 10 IXS on Robinhood Chain. The symbol remains IXS. Total supply is fixed at 2.5 billion, with no further minting, and existing holders receive 72% (1.8 billion).

The remaining 28% recapitalizes IXS for deeper liquidity and ecosystem growth: 8% (200 million) for liquidity, 8% (200 million) for ecosystem partners who bring assets and users to IXS vaults, and 12% (300 million) for development, locked and released quarterly over five years.

How holders migrate

Holders bridge IXS to Robinhood Chain, then click Migrate on robinhood.ixs.finance and receive 10 IXS for every 1 in the same transaction. There is no migration fee beyond standard network gas.

IXS will never send holders a link by direct message or ask them to send tokens to an address. All migration information is published at robinhood.ixs.finance only.

About IXS

IXS is a regulated platform for tokenized real-world assets. Its ERC-4626 and ERC-7540 vaults hold tokenized money market and treasury funds, bonds, private credit and pre-IPO exposure, with custody through BitGo and Fireblocks, and are built for access by both people and AI agents. IXS is registered under The Bahamas' Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act, has US broker-dealer access, and is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Spartan Group and UOB Venture Management.

Media contact

Contact Person: Robin van den Heuvel, PR & Lead Marketing

Email: robin@ixs.finance

IXS is an independent project and is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by Robinhood. Figures about Robinhood are from its public announcements and filings. The Pre-IPO vault is available to eligible institutional investors only and is not offered to retail investors. Statements about future products and plans are forward-looking, reflect current intentions and may change. This release is for information only and is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any token or security.

SOURCE: IXS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ixs-moves-to-robinhood-chain-to-enable-its-next-phase-launching-a-10m-1241575