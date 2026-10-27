Kaleidoscope Launches Console, the SEC-Native Analyst Workstation for Institutional Investment Research

Console interconnects and maps ownership, insider, private capital, adviser, deal and credit data from SEC filings and private sources into one unified Capital Graph, with every number traced back to the filing that supports it

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Kaleidoscope today announced the launch of Kaleidoscope Console, an SEC-native analyst workstation built for institutional investors, hedge funds, quants and banks. Console brings together datasets that analysts have long had to pull from separate tools and filings, and links them in a single platform that shows how holders, insiders, funds, advisers, lenders and deals relate to one another. Every figure in Console sits one click from the SEC filing it came from, so users can verify the evidence behind each calculation and signal.

Built on the principle of "Filed, not found," Console replaces black-box numbers with the source evidence behind them. Rather than asking users to trust a figure, Console shows the filing it came from.

Beyond the financial data and charts traditional terminals show, Console answers the question "who is really behind this stock?" The evidence is scattered across dozens of SEC form types, and terminals rarely connect those records or let an analyst check the source behind a number.

At the core of Console is the Capital Graph, which visually maps the relationships between holders, funds, advisers, lenders and deals. Analysts can start from a ticker and see who owns, manages, trades, funds and advises a company, and which companies hold its debt. Console's AI layer reads every filing sentence by sentence, using 531 proprietary classifiers to pull out signals, while semantic search, language-change tracking and red-flag detection show what changed and why. Every metric, signal and figure links back to the exact SEC filing it came from with a single click.

In a recent report on Smart Money versus Insiders, Console showed that large funds bought $11.1 billion of Seagate stock while the company's executives were selling. The full report is available at console.kscope.io/insights/2026-q2-smart-money .

Key Capabilities at Launch

Console draws on 14 datasets derived from SEC filings, including:

Intent-Sorted Insider Activity: 10.2 million trades since 2003, separating discretionary open-market buys from 10b5-1 plan sales, option exercises and tax withholding.

Private Raises: 765,000 Form D filings since 2006, tracked to the precise day they reached EDGAR.

Private Funds & Service Providers: 176,000 private funds with their auditors, prime brokers and administrators from Form ADV.

Filed Agreements: 406,000 material contracts since 2016, fully searchable by counterparties, terms and clause tags.

SEC Correspondence Monitoring: 93,820 comment letters showing what SEC staff asked and how companies answered.

Credit & BDC Books: maturity walls, distressed bonds, and the same borrower's marks and non-accruals across the 21 BDCs that lend to it.

Designed for Institutional Workflows

Console integrates into the tools analysts rely on daily:

Command bar: fast navigation driven by ticker-and-code commands.

Excel plug-in: Kaleidoscope (KS.*) formulas in Excel, plus CSV export on every table.

Coverage: all US SEC filers, including foreign private issuers filing 20-Fs and ADRs, with new filings processed within minutes.

Beyond the trading desk, Console gives investor relations and ownership-services teams a current shareholder register, and buy-side analysts a second, verifiable screen for ownership, insiders, private capital, advisers, deals and credit.

"For years we've been parsing and surfacing data from every SEC filing to streamline our clients' workflow. Now Console brings that data and those signals into one place, answering the nagging questions about who owns a company, who's buying, who's selling, and what the insiders are doing with their own money," said Raul Peralta, CEO of Kaleidoscope. "Console visually connects the owners, insiders, funds, advisers and lenders behind a company and shows the source filing behind every figure. Our users don't have to take our word for anything. They can see the evidence themselves."

Kaleidoscope Console is available today at console.kscope.io . It includes thirteen modules, among them Ownership, Activism, Research & Provenance, Capital Graph, Private Capital, Credit & Debt, M&A and People, licensed per user.

Firms can request a demo for a walkthrough on their own tickers, followed by a trial of the modules they need. The same data is also available as a feed, through the Kaleidoscope Financial Data API , and to AI tools through the Kaleidoscope MCP server .

About Kaleidoscope

Since 2000, the team at Kaleidoscope has been building commercial applications to support corporate compliance and financial data and research tools from SEC filings and private sources. Its products include Insider Focus, Kaleidoscope Console, SEC Pro+, IR website compliance modules, and Kaleidoscope's Financial Data API and MCP server, serving financial research, legal and accounting, and non-profit advancement teams. Kaleidoscope also publishes a weekly Insights report on insider buying, private raises, dilution, votes and deals. Learn more at kscope.io .

Media Contact

Elise Lynch

Executive Vice President

E: elise@kscope.io

P: 866-572-6731

www.kscope.io

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SOURCE: Kaleidoscope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kaleidoscope-launches-console-the-sec-native-analyst-workstation-for-1242273