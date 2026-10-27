Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for plans to list the Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EEQT") and the Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EBAL") on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The two portfolios combine all-in-one investing with a dividend focus, and monthly cash distributions.

"We are pleased to announce the filing of a preliminary prospectus for EEQT and EBAL, marking Evolve's entry into asset allocation ETFs," said Raj Lala, President and CEO of Evolve ETFs. "By investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying global equity securities, and income-paying global fixed income securities, these portfolios are designed to simplify investing by focusing on both income generation and long-term capital growth."

Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio (EEQT)

EEQT seeks to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying global equity securities.

Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio (EBAL)

EBAL seeks to generate income and provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily, directly or indirectly, in dividend-paying global equity securities and income-paying global fixed income securities.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $10 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

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Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve All-Equity Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EEQT") and Evolve Balanced Dividend ETF Portfolio ("EBAL") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions. For more information, visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

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