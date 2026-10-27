As Derry Halloween celebrates 40 years, festivals across the island of Ireland bring more than 2,000 years of Halloween tradition to life

Rooted in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter more than 2,000 years ago, Halloween can trace its origins to Ireland.

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Derry Halloween, Co. Derry~Londonderry

This year, the story comes full circle as Derry Halloween, Europe's oldest and largest Halloween festival, celebrates its 40th anniversary, leading a programme of events across the island that blend history, storytelling, music, food and spectacle.

Derry Halloween began organically as a community celebration in 1985, when a Halloween fancy-dress party in a local pub was evacuated during a security alert at the height of the Troubles, sending revellers onto the streets and sparking a tradition that would grow into Europe's largest Halloween festival. Four decades on, the event reflects the city's remarkable journey from conflict to peace, drawing visitors from around the world.

From 28 October to 1 November, this year's 40th anniversary programme transforms Derry, the only remaining completely walled city in Ireland, with the Awakening the Walled City Trail, the renowned Halloween Carnival Parade, street theatre, live performances, music, family-friendly events and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Across the island, visitors can expect not only ancient traditions and rich folklore, but also the warmth, humour and sense of fun for which Ireland is known.

Where Halloween Began in Ireland

Alongside Derry Halloween, Púca Festival in County Meath, the spiritual home of Samhain, and a range of regional celebrations invite visitors to experience the traditions, myths and culture that gave rise to one of the world's most widely celebrated festivals.

Named after a mischievous shape-shifting figure from Celtic folklore associated with Samhain, Púca Festival explores the ancient traditions that underpin Halloween through a programme of folklore, heritage, music, food and fire ceremonies in the historic towns of Trim and Athboy.

Highlights include the Púca Procession, a night-time event featuring live music, performance and large-scale figures inspired by Irish mythology as it winds through the streets of Trim; the ceremonial Lighting of the Samhain Fire; and the Púca Samhain Banquet, which brings together traditional Irish music, dance and a four-course meal inspired by Celtic Halloween traditions.

Beyond the Flagships

Elsewhere across the island, towns, cities and communities come alive with Halloween celebrations of their own, creating opportunities for visitors to experience local traditions and contemporary interpretations of the season.

Home of Halloween celebration hubs in Fingal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford Westmeath and Meath Louth will bring the season to life through hundreds of events inspired by folklore, fire and light, harvest traditions and the ancient spirit of Samhain.

From haunted walking tours in Galway and Longford to harvest food fairs in Kerry and Limerick, communities across the island are putting their own stamp on festivities. Together, they reflect the diversity of Halloween traditions across Ireland while drawing on a shared heritage that stretches back millennia.

A Story That Resonates Globally

While Halloween is celebrated around the world today, Ireland remains uniquely placed to tell its origin story. From the 40th anniversary of Derry Halloween to the ancient traditions explored at Púca Festival and beyond, celebrations across the island continue to connect the modern festival to its origins.

To plan your Halloween break, visit Ireland.com.

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Contacts:

Maria Molony

mmolony@tourismireland.com