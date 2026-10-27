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PR Newswire
27.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Modal Raises $750 Million in Series D Round: NYSE Content Update

Modal Raises $750 Million in Series D Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 27th

  • Modal boosts valuation to $15.75 billion
    • The company also announced that it crossed $1 billion in annualized run rate.
    • Modal builds AI building blocks allowing developers to create a wide range of applications.
    • CEO Erik Bernhardsson will join NYSE Live to discuss what's fueling the company's rapid growth.
  • ClioCon 2026 gets underway from Boston
    • Annual event is hosted by legal practice software firm Clio.
    • It's bringing together lawyers, industry leaders, and technology businesses.
    • Clio CEO Jack Newton will join Taking Stock to deliver his biggest takeaways from the event.
  • Earnings season underway while Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting
    • UPS and Coca-Cola delivered their latest quarterly figures this morning.
    • NYSX components Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon will report this week.
    • The FOMC meeting kicks off today, with policymakers due to announce their decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon.

Opening Bell
Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modal-raises-750-million-in-series-d-round-nyse-content-update-302920751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.