New York Stock Exchange: Modal Raises $750 Million in Series D Round: NYSE Content Update

Modal Raises $750 Million in Series D Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 27th

Modal boosts valuation to $15.75 billion The company also announced that it crossed $1 billion in annualized run rate. Modal builds AI building blocks allowing developers to create a wide range of applications. CEO Erik Bernhardsson will join NYSE Live to discuss what's fueling the company's rapid growth.

ClioCon 2026 gets underway from Boston Annual event is hosted by legal practice software firm Clio. It's bringing together lawyers, industry leaders, and technology businesses. Clio CEO Jack Newton will join Taking Stock to deliver his biggest takeaways from the event.

Earnings season underway while Fed kicks off two-day policy meeting UPS and Coca-Cola delivered their latest quarterly figures this morning. NYSX components Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon will report this week. The FOMC meeting kicks off today, with policymakers due to announce their decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon.



Opening Bell

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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