BingX Connects Users to Anthropic Pre-IPO Trading Through "Connect What's Moving"

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, is spotlighting Anthropic's proposed IPO through "Connect What's Moving", its initiative to connect users with emerging market opportunities. Following Anthropic's filing, BingX brings together Anthropic pre-IPO trading, timely market insights, relevant trading access and broader context to help users follow the AI story as it develops.

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, announced on October 26 that it had filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO. The filing introduces a new development in the AI investment narrative, drawing attention to how AI businesses could enter public markets and how their growth connects with global opportunities, particularly technology companies, semiconductor suppliers and infrastructure providers, many of which can also be traded through BingX TradFi.

Eligible users can access Anthropic pre-IPO trading on BingX, alongside BingX's broader TradFi offering across stocks, indices, forex and commodities. This gives users another way to engage with emerging market narratives across asset classes.

BingX's "Connect What's Moving" approach brings together three key elements:

Faster: Follow developments while they matter. Timely market updates and relevant insights help users track the Anthropic IPO process and identify new information as it becomes available, with 24/7 trading, and no lock-ups or U.S. brokerage accounts needed.

Timely market updates and relevant insights help users track the Anthropic IPO process and identify new information as it becomes available, with 24/7 trading, and no lock-ups or U.S. brokerage accounts needed. Broader: Explore connections between markets. Access to crypto and traditional-market products enables users to explore how the wider AI narrative connects with different companies, sectors and asset classes.

Access to crypto and traditional-market products enables users to explore how the wider AI narrative connects with different companies, sectors and asset classes. Deeper: Understand the story behind the attention. Market analysis and educational content help users examine business disclosures, competitive dynamics and the factors shaping the offering, adding context to the headlines.

"A major market development starts with a headline, but users also need the tools to gain a deeper understanding of what it means and how they can participate," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "With 'Connect What's Moving,' we combine timely insights, broader market access, and deeper context to connect emerging opportunities with relevant trading tools."

To invite users to explore one of the latest developments in the global AI market, BingX has launched an Anthropic trading event featuring a 500,000 USDT prize pool. Eligible new users are able to trade Anthropic and claim a $15 equivalent ANTHROPIC reward.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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