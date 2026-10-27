Caprae Capital Launches Search as a Service Full Stack, Extending Industry-Specialized Sourcing Through Preliminary Due Diligence

Full Stack combines a tiered calling sequence, 24-hour seller follow-up, financial collection, data-room setup, market analysis, customer concentration review, and revenue-quality analysis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Caprae Capital today announced Search as a Service Full Stack, an expanded acquisition execution platform that continues beyond sourcing into preliminary financial and commercial diligence.

Full Stack includes everything inside Search as a Service Pro: human-dialed cold calling, multichannel outreach, 24-hour seller follow-up, appointment setting, and a tiered calling sequence that becomes more sophisticated as seller interest increases.

It then continues deeper into the deal.

Once an owner becomes seriously engaged, Caprae helps obtain the prior three years of financials, organize the data room, review customer concentration and revenue quality, conduct market analysis, and prepare the opportunity for deeper underwriting.

The goal is simple: move faster from first seller conversation to an opportunity that is ready to evaluate.

Speed Is the Biggest Advantage

Caprae's internal analysis has consistently pointed to the same conclusion.

Founder and operator experience matter. Industry knowledge matters.

But, according to Caprae Capital internal data, speed of response mattered roughly twice as much as any other individual factor Caprae tracked in determining whether a search opportunity continued progressing.

That is why Caprae targets follow-up within 24 hours of meaningful seller engagement and applies the same philosophy once diligence begins.

Kevin Hong, Founder and Managing Partner of Caprae Capital, said:

"The biggest surprise in our data was how dominant response time became. Operator experience and industry expertise help open the conversation, but speed is what keeps it alive. Full Stack extends that same urgency from the first call through financial collection and early diligence."

The Caller Gets More Sophisticated as the Deal Gets More Serious

Many outsourced sourcing providers use one designated caller across the entire campaign.

That caller may be effective at opening doors, but often has never founded a company, operated one, acquired one, or worked through a real diligence process. Other models rely heavily on offshore calling teams without changing the level of experience as the seller becomes more serious.

Caprae structures the process differently.

The company uses a sequenced calling model where caller sophistication increases with deal probability.

Early outreach can be handled efficiently at volume. As the seller engages, conversations are escalated. Higher-probability opportunities reach Level 3 industry-specialized callers with founder, operator, search, and acquisition experience.

As the deal progresses, the conversation itself changes.

The questions move from whether the owner is open to talking to how the company actually operates, how revenue behaves, what the owner wants, what the financials look like, and what may prevent a transaction from closing.

Caprae believes the person on the phone should evolve with that complexity.

Hereford Johnson, Founder at Caprae Capital, said:

"The deeper you get into a deal, the less useful a generic script becomes. Once the owner is serious, they want to talk to someone who understands operations, acquisitions, and the realities of running a company. Our sequence is built so the experience level rises at exactly that point."

From Seller Engagement to Data Room

Full Stack helps manage the preliminary work required before a buyer can seriously evaluate an opportunity, including:

Collecting three years of financial statements

Organizing the initial data room

Reviewing customer concentration

Assessing revenue quality

Reviewing recurring versus non-recurring revenue

Conducting market and competitive analysis

Building preliminary financial models

Identifying missing diligence items

Coordinating follow-up requests with the seller

That continuity matters because founder-owned businesses rarely have perfectly organized information ready to hand over.

The same team that helped build the relationship can remain involved while the seller begins sharing sensitive financial and operational information.

Industry-Specialized Level 3 Callers

The current specialist bench includes:

Zackary Beckham: IT services, managed service providers (MSPs), IT asset disposition (ITAD), and data center services

IT services, managed service providers (MSPs), IT asset disposition (ITAD), and data center services Hereford Johnson: facilities services, janitorial services, healthcare services, and financial services

facilities services, janitorial services, healthcare services, and financial services Kevin Hong: technology companies, IT services, financial services, and data center services

Industry specialization becomes even more useful once financial information starts arriving.

Zackary Beckham, Founder at Caprae Capital, said:

"Once you have the financials, industry experience tells you where to look first. In IT services, I want to understand recurring revenue, project work, customer concentration, retention, and owner dependence. You are not just collecting documents. You are trying to understand what is underneath the numbers."

What Full Stack Adds

Full Stack includes the complete Pro sourcing platform:

Human-dialed cold calling

Direct mail and newsletters

Email and LinkedIn outreach

24-hour seller follow-up

Appointment setting

Seller qualification

Tiered caller escalation

Level 3 operator conversations

Approximately 1,000+ human-dialed calls per search each month

Approximately 5 to 10 seller meetings in a typical month

It then adds:

Three years of historical financial collection

Data-room setup and organization

Preliminary financial analysis

Customer concentration review

Revenue-quality analysis

Market and industry analysis

Preliminary financial modeling

Seller coordination through early diligence

More Deals, Less Internal Drag

The advantage of Full Stack is not simply outsourcing more work.

It is getting qualified opportunities to the decision-making stage faster while keeping the seller relationship intact.

Instead of having senior team members spend time chasing financials, organizing documents, requesting missing information, or performing the earliest stage of diligence, Caprae helps move the opportunity forward before deeper underwriting begins.

"The goal is to get a better-prepared deal in front of the decision maker faster," Hong said. "And as that deal becomes more valuable, we want increasingly experienced people touching it. Your best opportunities should not get the same treatment as your coldest leads."

More information about Search as a Service Full Stack is available at capraecapital.com.

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is an M&A platform helping buyers source and execute proprietary acquisitions.

Through its Search as a Service platform, tiered calling sequence, industry-specialized operators, and preliminary diligence infrastructure, Caprae helps clients identify businesses, develop seller relationships, collect financial information, and move qualified transactions toward a letter of intent (LOI).

Contact Information

Zackary Beckham

Founder

Caprae Capital

partners@capraecapital.com

480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-launches-search-as-a-service-full-stack-extending-1236929