Encycle Wins 2026 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for Swarm Chorus

Swarm Chorus recognized for advancing intelligent, connected HVAC operations through AI-driven automation and decision-making.

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., the leader of AI-driven HVAC optimization, announced today that Swarm Chorus has received a 2026 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, recognizing the solution's innovation in applying connected data, artificial intelligence, and automation to improve commercial building operations.

The annual IoT Evolution Product of the Year Awards recognize innovative products and solutions that demonstrate how connected technologies are creating practical business value. The 2026 winners highlight advances in intelligence, automation, efficiency, visibility, and decision-making across industries.

"The IoT industry has evolved far beyond simply connecting devices. The real opportunity is what organizations can do with the data, intelligence, and automation those connections enable," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "The 2026 IoT Product of the Year Award winners demonstrate that evolution by solving real-world challenges and delivering meaningful value to customers. Congratulations to Encycle on this well-deserved recognition."

For Encycle, the award underscores how AI has transformed connected HVAC data into actionable intelligence that proactively drives facility team decisions. Swarm Chorus brings HVAC performance data, fault analytics, and maintenance workflows together in a unified environment, enhanced by the conversational capabilities of Chorus AI. Facility teams can quickly understand what is happening, identify what needs attention, and determine what to do next without navigating multiple systems.

Designed to work with existing building controls, energy management systems, and work order platforms, Swarm Chorus helps automate fault diagnosis, prioritize maintenance, guide dispatch decisions, and streamline issues through to resolution. By connecting intelligence with action, the solution helps teams focus resources where they can have the greatest operational impact while reducing reactive maintenance and costs associated with it.

"This achievement validates our team's commitment to continuous innovation in AI applications that create real business solutions, helping people make better, cost-effective decisions," said Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. "By applying AI to one of the most complex and costly challenges facing commercial building operators, Swarm Chorus turns billions of data points into actionable intelligence that helps facility teams respond proactively and improve day-to-day operations."

"It is my pleasure to recognize Swarm Chorus as an innovative solution that earned the 2026 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Encycle in the future."

The award adds to Encycle's growing recognition for innovation in AI-driven HVAC optimization and intelligent building operations.

For more information about Encycle or its award-winning solutions, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Encycle Media Contact:

Stephanie Gossman

Marketing Coordinator, Encycle

+1 760-481-7801

marketing@encycle.com

SOURCE: Encycle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/encycle-wins-2026-iot-evolution-product-of-the-year-award-for-swarm-chorus-1241283