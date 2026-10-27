AmeriLife Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and resources to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / AmeriLife, a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. AmeriLife was recognized in the Best United States Power Partner, General Excellence and Human Resources & People Operations categories.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide the resources and services businesses need to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and helping businesses thrive," said Scott Perry, Chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "We're proud to be recognized for the exceptional service and support we provide to our affiliate partners, and we remain dedicated to helping them achieve their goals."

AmeriLife's momentum continues to accelerate, with 2025 marking another record year for the company. AmeriLife also expanded its affiliate platform and ranked among the top distributors across several leading wealth and health insurance carriers. These results underscore AmeriLife's position as one of the nation's most dominant marketing and distribution organizations for health and financial solutions.

A defining milestone was AmeriLife's acquisition of Crump Life Insurance Services, the largest acquisition in the company's history. The addition of Crump further strengthened the company's life insurance distribution platform, rounding out its capabilities across senior health, ancillary health, annuities, and wealth management. AmeriLife's dedication to its people was also recognized with its 2026 Great Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year, with more than 80% of team members reporting it is a great place to work, more than 20 percentage points above the average U.S. company.

AmeriLife continued expanding its network through strategic partnerships, including launching an enhanced LeadStar platform powered by EnrollHere to revolutionize lead generation for affiliated agents. AmeriLife's affiliate partners also continue to succeed, with four affiliates, Florida Financial Advisors, Hoffman Financial Group, Brookstone Capital Management, and Pinnacle Financial Services, recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment," says Bonny Ghosh, Inc.'s editorial director. "The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers - they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed."

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with Fast Company, another leading business publication. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-recognized-as-a-2026-inc.-power-partner-award-winner-f-1241659