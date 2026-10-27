Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and NUSO Expand AI Opportunity for Service Providers Through Global Cloud Communications Partnership

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today highlighted its collaboration with NUSO, a preferred carrier for the NetSapiens platform and an Event Sponsor of the 2026 NetSapiens User Group Meeting (UGM). The ongoing partnership brings together Crexendo's AI-enabled communications platform and NUSO's global carrier infrastructure to help service providers deploy differentiated offerings, serve customers across markets, and pursue new recurring revenue opportunities. The NetSapiens Platform UGM event is scheduled for October 26-29 in Austin, Texas.

A longtime Crexendo licensee, NUSO delivers AI-enhanced cloud communications across the US and Europe, enabling platform licensees to offer service over its carrier network in more than 40 countries. Provider interest in the platform's AI-native features, including new capabilities debuting at the User Group Meeting, is already strong.

NUSO's status as an Event Sponsor highlights that the opportunity with Crexendo and the NetSapiens platform extends beyond individual AI features. Helping licensees introduce and monetize new services can strengthen the value of the platform, support customer retention, and create opportunities for greater platform usage and recurring revenue growth. NUSO's carrier infrastructure supports that effort by helping providers deliver those services across global markets.

"Our focus is on helping licensees turn AI innovation into services their customers value and will pay for," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "NUSO is an important partner in that effort, bringing global carrier reach and communications expertise that help providers take AI enabled offerings such as Crexendo's AI Receptionist/Orchestrator (CAIRO), intelligent call routing, or interaction summaries to market with confidence. With more than eight million end users supported by our platform, we see a meaningful opportunity to help our licensees expand customer relationships and build recurring revenue streams, supporting Crexendo's long-term growth. We appreciate NUSO's sponsorship of this year's UGM and its continued investment in our shared ecosystem."

"Crexendo's licensees are moving quickly on AI, and that speed only holds if the layer underneath is dependable," said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. "We have built our carrier network as a set of primitives: numbering, carrier paths, routing and policy that software can invoke predictably and safely. That is what turns an AI capability into something a provider can put in front of a customer with confidence."

Crexendo and NUSO will showcase their AI-enhanced solutions at the NetSapiens User Group Meeting this week in Austin.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About NUSO

NUSO is a global cloud communications provider, delivering voice, messaging, collaboration, contact center and carrier-grade infrastructure to channel partners and enterprises across the United States, Canada, Latin America, the UK and EMEA.

NUSO exists to take complexity out of customer communications. For most organizations the challenge is no longer finding technology - it is orchestrating the technology they already own. Rather than adding another application to a crowded stack,

NUSO connects communications, customer experience, compliance and business context into a single operating layer, so partners can advise rather than simply resell, and enterprises can act on what happens in every customer interaction.

ISO 9001 and ISO 27001:2022 certified, with contact center solutions meeting FedRAMP, GovRAMP and TX-RAMP requirements.

Learn more at www.nuso.cloud

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having its focus on helping licensees turn AI innovation into services their customers value and will pay for; (ii) believing NUSO is an important partner in that effort bringing global carrier reach and communications expertise that help providers take AI enabled offerings such as Crexendo's AI Receptionist/Orchestrator (CAIRO), intelligent call routing, or interaction summaries to market with confidence and (iii) seeing a meaningful opportunity to help licensees expand customer relationships and build recurring revenue streams, supporting Crexendo's long-term growth.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

NUSO Media Contact:

Colleen Sheley

VP of Global Marketing

Colleen.Sheley@NUSO.CLOUD

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-and-nuso-expand-ai-opportunity-for-service-providers-through-global-clo-1241749