Kratom and 7-OH Now Half of QuickMD's New Addiction Patients, Up 5x as Federal Restrictions Loom

One in two new addiction treatment patients now seek help for kratom or 7-OH; most report prior use of opioids, but half have never been on buprenorphine

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / QuickMD, the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care, today released new data showing a dramatic surge in new patients seeking treatment for kratom and 7-OH dependence . These substances now account for half of QuickMD's new addiction treatment patients, a 5x increase from 10% in 2024 to 50% by August 2026.

The findings come from a new QuickMD report, Kratom & 7-OH: An Emerging Treatment Population, based on aggregated, anonymized data from more than 100,000 completed visits related to kratom and 7-OH on QuickMD's platform. 7-OH (7-hydroxymitragynine) is a concentrated kratom alkaloid that acts on the brain's opioid receptors, producing opioid-like effects and dependence. It is sold in tablets and shots at gas stations, smoke shops, and online.

The report also shows a shift in who is seeking care. Among patients who answered a question about prior opioid use, more than 80% reported previously using opioids other than buprenorphine. Over the same period, the share with no prior buprenorphine experience rose from roughly 30% in 2024 to 50% in 2026. Together, the findings underscore the importance of helping patients understand treatment options they may not have used before.

"The surge has continued since the period covered in our report. In September, 55% of our new addiction treatment patients sought help for kratom or 7-OH dependence," said Ryan Lissack, Chief Executive Officer of QuickMD. "Some turned to these substances hoping to move away from other opioids. Others began using them without recognizing the potential for dependence, only to discover how difficult it could be to cut back or stop. Regardless of how they got here, they deserve a clear path to care. As federal restrictions tighten, people need to know that this dependence is treatable and that help is available."

Buprenorphine-naloxone is FDA-approved for the treatment of opioid use disorder, and published case reports and case series have described its use in treating kratom and 7-OH dependence. Its use for kratom and 7-OH dependence is off-label, and research is ongoing.

On October 14, the Drug Enforcement Administration published a notice of intent to temporarily place products containing 7-OH and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl above specified thresholds in Schedule I. The order could take effect as early as November 13, 2026.

As restrictions move forward, understanding this growing patient population and helping people recognize dependence, understand their treatment options, and connect with care become increasingly important. The full report, Kratom & 7-OH: An Emerging Treatment Population, is available at https://www.quick.md/research/kratom-7oh-emerging-treatment-population/

About QuickMD

QuickMD is the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care by patient visits and geographic reach, with more than 2 million visits across 44 states and D.C. The company specializes in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder and 7-OH and kratom dependence, and also offers women's hormone therapy, mental health care, weight management, and urgent care. Through its nationwide network of experienced clinicians, QuickMD helps patients get care quickly, wherever they are.

Media contact

Jacob Ehrlich

VP, Marketing

jacob@quick.md

SOURCE: QuickMD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kratom-and-7-oh-now-half-of-quickmds-new-addiction-patients-up-5x-as-1241810