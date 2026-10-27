PayQuicker Appoints Tyron Bennion as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Industry veteran brings extensive global payments and revenue leadership experience as PayQuicker scales its commercial capabilities following Clearhaven investment

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / PayQuicker , a leading global payouts orchestration platform, today announced the appointment of Tyron Bennion as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The hire follows PayQuicker's strategic investment from Clearhaven Partners in August, a software-focused private equity firm. That investment is funding the expansion of PayQuicker's global payment network, its commercial capabilities, and its reach across complex payout use cases.

Bennion brings more than 15 years of experience in global payments, enterprise sales, and strategic partnerships. He previously held senior leadership roles at Hyperwallet, where he helped expand the company's presence in the global payouts market. Following Hyperwallet's acquisition by PayPal, Bennion continued to lead revenue growth initiatives, develop strategic partnerships, and scale commercial operations.

As CRO, Bennion will oversee PayQuicker's sales, business development, partnerships, account management, and go-to-market strategy. He will align commercial teams, strengthen customer relationships, expand market opportunities, and drive measurable growth.

"Tyron knows the global payouts industry from the inside, and he knows what it takes to scale a business without losing focus on the customer," said PayQuicker President and CEO Paul Beldham. "Clearhaven's investment gives us the resources to grow. Tyron gives us the leadership to put them to work, expanding our reach, strengthening our partnerships, and making sure customers get the technology, service, and flexibility they need."

"Payouts have become a strategic challenge for any business that pays workers, creators, sellers, and partners around the world, yet many are still stitching together fragmented providers to do it," said Bennion. "PayQuicker replaces that patchwork with a single platform, and customers clearly value what this team has built. This is the right moment to bring it to many more businesses, and I'm excited to help lead that."

Bennion's appointment is the latest step in PayQuicker's growth plan following the Clearhaven investment, alongside continued expansion of its global payment network and investment in its platform and payee experience. Together, these moves position PayQuicker to help more businesses simplify global payouts and better serve the people they pay.

About PayQuicker:

PayQuicker is a global payouts orchestration platform that helps businesses simplify complex payments and strengthen connections with the people who power their business. By combining intelligent payout orchestration with a seamless payee experience, PayQuicker enables organizations to send faster, more flexible payments around the world through a single, scalable platform. Backed by 20 years of expertise, PayQuicker supports payouts to more than 210 countries and territories in over 80 currencies, intelligently routing payments through a global network of orchestration partners while delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and support. From workforce and creator payments to marketplaces, direct selling, affiliate networks, and enterprise payouts, PayQuicker helps businesses spend less time managing payments and more time growing what matters most. Learn more at payquicker.com.

Media Contact:

payquicker@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: PayQuicker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/payquicker-appoints-tyron-bennion-as-chief-revenue-officer-to-accele-1242257