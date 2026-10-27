Inogen Alliance: Beyond the Deal: EHS Risk and Value Creation in M&A

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Inogen Alliance

Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.

In this episode, the host, Keith Knoke, Chair of the board of Inogen Alliance is joined by Andrew Sweetman and Andrew Young to explore how environmental, health, safety and sustainability expertise supports mergers and acquisitions, from identifying risks before a transaction to protecting value after the deal closes. The conversation brings together perspectives from the UK, Singapore and the US.

We discuss how due diligence is expanding beyond immediate liabilities to consider long-term resilience and opportunities for value creation. Examples involving an uncertain underground storage tank, food packaging and water-dependent operations show how environmental issues can affect deal timing, investment plans and future business performance.

Listen Now

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Time Stamps

00:00:06 - Introduction: EHS across the M&A deal life cycle

00:00:34 - Introducing the guests and regional perspectives

00:01:13 - How due diligence is expanding beyond liabilities

00:03:03 - Value creation and the investment case

00:04:47 - What buyers may underestimate in unfamiliar markets

00:06:20 - When hidden environmental issues threaten a deal

00:06:54 - An uncertain underground tank and an insurance solution

00:08:50 - Food packaging risks and supply chain options

00:10:36 - Why location changes a facility's risk profile

00:13:12 - Compliance and risk assessment across regions

00:14:54 - Local regulators and the importance of local support

00:16:28 - Explaining risk-based expectations to US multinationals

00:17:34 - Translating due diligence findings for decision makers

00:19:02 - The handover from deal teams to operational EHS teams

00:20:45 - Safety culture and integration challenges

00:22:54 - Evolving expectations and broader due diligence scopes

00:24:35 - Climate resilience, water security and supply chains

00:26:08 - Drought and disruption to water-dependent businesses

00:27:40 - Looking ahead at global M&A due diligence

00:30:14 - Cross-cultural lessons, curiosity and closing reflections

Guest Quotes

Andrew Young

"Will this business remain investable and operationally resilient over the next decade or decade plus?"

Andy Sweetman

"I think that's where having really good local support when you're doing an international deal is absolutely vital."

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyond-the-deal-ehs-risk-and-value-creation-in-manda-1242457