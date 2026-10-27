Inogen Alliance: Beyond the Deal: EHS Risk and Value Creation in M&A

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Inogen Alliance
Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.
In this episode, the host, Keith Knoke, Chair of the board of Inogen Alliance is joined by Andrew Sweetman and Andrew Young to explore how environmental, health, safety and sustainability expertise supports mergers and acquisitions, from identifying risks before a transaction to protecting value after the deal closes. The conversation brings together perspectives from the UK, Singapore and the US.
We discuss how due diligence is expanding beyond immediate liabilities to consider long-term resilience and opportunities for value creation. Examples involving an uncertain underground storage tank, food packaging and water-dependent operations show how environmental issues can affect deal timing, investment plans and future business performance.
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Time Stamps
- 00:00:06 - Introduction: EHS across the M&A deal life cycle
- 00:00:34 - Introducing the guests and regional perspectives
- 00:01:13 - How due diligence is expanding beyond liabilities
- 00:03:03 - Value creation and the investment case
- 00:04:47 - What buyers may underestimate in unfamiliar markets
- 00:06:20 - When hidden environmental issues threaten a deal
- 00:06:54 - An uncertain underground tank and an insurance solution
- 00:08:50 - Food packaging risks and supply chain options
- 00:10:36 - Why location changes a facility's risk profile
- 00:13:12 - Compliance and risk assessment across regions
- 00:14:54 - Local regulators and the importance of local support
- 00:16:28 - Explaining risk-based expectations to US multinationals
- 00:17:34 - Translating due diligence findings for decision makers
- 00:19:02 - The handover from deal teams to operational EHS teams
- 00:20:45 - Safety culture and integration challenges
- 00:22:54 - Evolving expectations and broader due diligence scopes
- 00:24:35 - Climate resilience, water security and supply chains
- 00:26:08 - Drought and disruption to water-dependent businesses
- 00:27:40 - Looking ahead at global M&A due diligence
- 00:30:14 - Cross-cultural lessons, curiosity and closing reflections
Guest Quotes
Andrew Young
"Will this business remain investable and operationally resilient over the next decade or decade plus?"
Andy Sweetman
"I think that's where having really good local support when you're doing an international deal is absolutely vital."
Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Inogen Alliance
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyond-the-deal-ehs-risk-and-value-creation-in-manda-1242457