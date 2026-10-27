American College of Education and the Mississippi Hospital Association Partner to Grow Healthcare Leaders Statewide

The agreement helps employees at member hospitals prepare for leadership roles while strengthening Mississippi's healthcare workforce.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently partnered with the Mississippi Hospital Association, creating education pathways that support leadership growth for healthcare professionals across Mississippi.

ACE crafted custom leadership course bundles to directly support areas of growth for healthcare professionals working for Mississippi Hospital Association member hospitals. Together, the two organizations are investing in the people who will shape the future of healthcare statewide with a targeted focus on rural hospitals and affiliated healthcare organizations.

Employees at member hospitals can enroll in the bundle at a reduced tuition rate. To support varying stages of career advancement, employees can choose a bachelor's-level or master's-level track, where each has four courses that address specific skill growth needs.

"Hospitals are only as strong as the people who lead them, and many of Mississippi's future healthcare leaders are already working in its hospitals today," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "This partnership lets us support their career growth with affordable programs designed around the realities of their work."

Both bundles create affordable, flexible opportunities for working healthcare professionals to advance their education without stepping away from the patients and teams who rely on them. The courses can also apply toward full degrees, ACE's B.S. in Healthcare Administration or Master of Healthcare Administration .

The agreement adds to the association's mission to support Mississippi's hospitals and their employees through advocacy, education and information. It also continues ACE's commitment to affordable, career-focused education that makes an impact in the real world.

"Creating development opportunities for our healthcare workforce is one of the biggest priorities for hospitals across Mississippi," Mississippi Hospital Association CEO Richard Roberson added. "Partnering with ACE gives our member hospitals a meaningful way to invest in their employees. When hospital employees grow, the patients and communities they serve benefit too."

Learn more about customized healthcare partnerships with ACE at ace.edu/partnerships/healthcare-and-nursing-solutions/ .

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

About the Mississippi Hospital Association

Founded in 1931, the Mississippi Hospital Association is the statewide trade organization dedicated to effectively serving the health care needs of Mississippi through serving those who serve us all - our state's hospitals and their employees. For more information about MHA, visit www.mhanet.org .

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-and-the-mississippi-hospital-association-partner-to-grow-he-1241675