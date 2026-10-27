Chris Strobl's book examines the leadership of forward-deployed engineering teams.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - The Software Factory Guy, the professional brand of Chris Strobl, announces the availability of Leading FDE Teams: Scale Compute, Not Headcount: A New Way to Manage. Published in October 2026, the English-language book is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.





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The book is written for CIOs, CTOs, CPOs and other leaders responsible for building and managing forward-deployed engineering teams. It examines the work of engineers who collaborate with customers to put software into use within their organizations, and the management decisions that support that work.

Strobl connects hiring and assessing engineers with selecting projects whose business partners can fund the work, make decisions and take responsibility for the result. The book also covers shared delivery infrastructure, collaboration with established IT teams, and maintaining context and ownership as projects develop.

Its discussion of compute economics considers the full cost of a result that is accepted and used, including review, rework and ongoing operation. Worked examples distinguish time saved from cash saved and examine how model costs and delivery choices affect the economics of a project.

The book combines the author's experience with practical prompts and worked illustrations. These address decisions about people, projects and resources, including the responsibilities of business owners and engineering leaders during implementation.

The paperback edition is 144 pages. Further book information and links to both editions are available at softwarefactoryguy.com/book.

About Chris Strobl

Chris Strobl is a forward-deployed engineer working with private equity and enterprise organizations. Known as The Software Factory Guy, he builds software factories and leads the FDE teams that put them into use. More information is available at softwarefactoryguy.com.

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