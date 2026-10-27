Canada's national security and the strategic importance of mineral exploration will be in focus as the military leader addresses the country's premier mineral exploration conference

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is proud to announce that General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier, former Chief of Canada's Defence Staff and one of the country's most celebrated military leaders, will deliver the Opening Ceremony keynote address at the 2027 AME Roundup conference on Monday, January 25.

"Building the Canada of the future starts today. We are a sovereign nation, strong and free, able to defend our citizens, secure our borders, and work with our allies to develop the international ecosystem in which we thrive," said General Rick Hillier.

"General Hillier's keynote comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's defence and resource sectors, as the country looks to strengthen its national security and reduce its dependence on vulnerable international supply chains," said Todd Stone, AME President and CEO. "Modern defence systems depend on a reliable supply of critical minerals, and as geopolitical tensions rise and countries compete for access to these essential resources, Canada's mineral exploration industry has an opportunity to play a vital role in strengthening domestic and allied defence capabilities, while cementing Canada's economic sovereignty."

This year's conference theme, Minerals for Tomorrow, reflects the increasingly important role of mineral exploration in Canada's economic sovereignty, national security and global competitiveness. Indeed, AME advocates for mineral exploration to be recognized as the starting point for secure defence supply chains and calls for closer alignment between Canada's exploration industry, defence priorities, and government policy.

AME Roundup 2027



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General (Ret'd) Rick Hillier

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AME Roundup is Canada's premier conference for the global mineral exploration industry. Each year, it attracts more than 7,000 participants, including geoscientists, prospectors, financiers, investors, suppliers, and government and Indigenous partners from around the world.

AME Roundup is where deals are made, talent is discovered, and trends are set. Content is timely, credible, and delivered by high-calibre speakers, inspiring presenters and engaging exhibitors. Hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), AME Roundup is held annually in Vancouver, on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of more than 6,500 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in Canada and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all Canadians.

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