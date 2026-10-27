Intelligent transaction routing helps businesses make faster, more effective payment decisions

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has enhanced its Payment Orchestration platform with smart routing capabilities that help businesses improve payment performance, optimize transaction costs and maintain greater control over how payments are processed. Designed for unattended and high-volume payment environments, the solution helps operators across parking, EV charging, transportation, vending, retail and other industries route transactions based on business rules, performance signals and provider availability to help maximize approval rates and reduce payment complexity.

Payment optimization is critical in today's complex landscape where no two transactions are identical. The issuer, acquirer, card type, payment method, transaction channel and geography all affect whether a transaction is approved and at what cost. For operators processing high transaction volumes across multiple markets, even marginal improvements in acceptance rates and transaction costs can deliver significant commercial impact.

"Every failed transaction in an unattended environment represents lost revenue with no opportunity for recovery," said Michael Johnson, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market. "TNS's optimal routing technology gives operators the intelligence to maximize the value of every payment by responding automatically to changing transaction conditions, helping to improve revenue without increasing operational complexity."

TNS's Payment Orchestration platform helps reduce the operational burden often associated with managing payment performance across providers, channels, and markets. Smart routing automatically evaluates each transaction against configurable business rules, performance signals, and provider availability. It then directs the payment through the route best aligned with the operator's priorities. The process runs continuously, reducing the need for manual oversight.

In addition, through the TNSPay Merchant Portal, businesses gain real-time visibility into payment performance across providers, channels, and locations. AI-assisted insights help operators identify trends, understand approval and decline patterns, and uncover opportunities that could help improve performance. With configurable dashboards, scheduled reporting, and the ability to explore payment data using natural language, teams can move from reporting on payment activity to making more informed optimization decisions.

"Every payment has an optimal path, but identifying and acting on that path in real time across hundreds of parameters is not something operators should have to manage themselves," said David Hore, Senior Director, Payments Product Portfolio, TNS Payments Market. "TNS Payment Orchestration uses smart routing to apply those parameters at scale, giving operators greater control over their routing strategy while removing the need to make individual transaction decisions manually."

Smart routing is part of TNS's Payment Orchestration platform, which also supports TNS's Android-based unattended terminal portfolio and Bring Your Own App capabilities.

For more information, visit tnsi.com/solutions/payments/orchestrate/

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 30 years of experience, TNS delivers managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans unattended and in-store payment terminals, online payment solutions, secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. Through its industry-leading managed services, TNS helps organizations reduce the complexity of fragmented payments and connectivity through a single trusted partner.

For more information, please visit tnsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027157321/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact

TNS

Bronte Saulle Maria McDonald

+44 (0)114 292 0200

pr@tnsi.com

Media Contact

SkyParlour for TNS

Claire Holden

+44 (0)330 043 1315

tns@skyparlour.com