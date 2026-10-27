Introduces on-device decisioning AI and zero-copy data integrations with leading data warehouses to unite customer profile data with live context; interactive demos set for Elevate'26 London on Nov. 4-5

Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, today introduced new capabilities that activate customer insights and real-time context through a single platform. Building on its breakthrough Airship Decisioning AI for modern mobile platforms like iOS 27, Airship helps enterprise brands understand customer behavior in the moment and deliver personalized mobile interactions that drive conversion and revenue.

Customer expectations for tailored experiences are compounding, and legacy platforms struggle to keep pace. Research from Deloitte and Meta states that "80% of U.S. consumers are more likely to purchase from brands offering personalized experiences," but many organizations fail to meet those expectations due to siloed data, disconnected systems, and developer dependencies.

Modern customer experience requires fully understanding who a customer is and what they need in real time. Airship Decisioning AI pairs customer profile data with real-time context right on the user's device to deliver the optimal experience instantaneously. By running these decisions locally based on active session signals (like current screens, cart status, and in-app behavior), brands eliminate latency while keeping customer data secure.

"Relevance at scale is the new standard for modern enterprise brands," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship. "For over 15 years, our mobile expertise across billions of customer journeys has pioneered how the world's leading brands connect with customers on their most personal devices. Today, we're taking that further with on-device decisioning AI and integrations with leading data warehouses to help brands deliver the right in-app experience the moment customer intent is determined-driving measurable revenue, retention, and loyalty. We tie our value to business outcomes, backed by our Airship Results Guarantee."

"The moment that matters most is the instant a screen loads, and that's exactly when waiting on the cloud costs you," said Mike Herrick, CTO of Airship. "So we moved that decision directly onto the device. Brands bring what they already know about their customer from their data warehouse, the app adds what's happening in the moment, and the right experience is chosen instantly. Since decisions happen in the app, customer data stays completely secure. For product, mobile, and digital experience leaders, that means personalization that keeps up with their customers at the speed of mobile."

Key Capabilities for Real-Time Personalization

On-device decisioning AI: Evaluates contextual logic locally on the user's device when a screen loads, eliminating server delays for instant personalization while significantly reducing cloud compute overhead.

Evaluates contextual logic locally on the user's device when a screen loads, eliminating server delays for instant personalization while significantly reducing cloud compute overhead. Customer data, used in place: Zero copy reads profile data directly from leading data warehouses without duplicating data, safeguarding customer privacy.

Zero copy reads profile data directly from leading data warehouses without duplicating data, safeguarding customer privacy. Content that stays current: External data feeds pull live information (like weather or store inventory) directly into messages at render time.

External data feeds pull live information (like weather or store inventory) directly into messages at render time. Tailored customer journeys: Data Branching routes each user down the best path based on real-time, on-device context-no developer resources required.

Data Branching routes each user down the best path based on real-time, on-device context-no developer resources required. Automated action triggers: Turn data insights into instant triggered actions, like automatically helping customers complete abandoned shopping carts.

Turn data insights into instant triggered actions, like automatically helping customers complete abandoned shopping carts. Built-in analytics to drive results: Real-time data streams send user behavior insights back to a brand's warehouse in an open Parquet format, so its teams can learn from customer behavior.

ISO 42001-Certified Governance for AI at Scale

As enterprise brands deploy AI to drive growth, trust remains essential. Backed by Airship's official ISO 42001 certification-the global standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems-these capabilities provide enterprise security, legal, and product teams with confidence that their on-device AI decisioning is built on privacy-by-design principles, and backed by robust security controls.

Live Demos at Elevate'26 London

Airship will showcase these solutions live as the lead sponsor of Elevate'26 in London on Nov. 4-5. CEO Brett Caine will open the summit, and CTO Mike Herrick will join U-Haul's Director of Mobile Experience, David LoPresti, to demonstrate on-device AI in production.

"It's easy to build experiences around segments, but even inside a segment, customers value different things," said LoPresti. "Working with Airship, we can use AI on the device and the AI models we're building ourselves to add real nuance. There's no longer a technology challenge."

The event will also feature keynotes and sessions on scaling AI and personalization from leaders at Gartner, Vodafone, Air France, One Football, BBC, M6, DAZN, Musgrave, and The Very Group. To view the agenda and register, visit www.elevatesummit.info/elevate26-london.

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only cross-channel customer experience platform where mobile expertise and outcome-led AI turn everyday interactions into repeatable conversions. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation-from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and the first intelligent agent fleet, to now its Decisioning AI. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027375413/en/

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