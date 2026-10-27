At the forefront of AI's shift from generalist to specialist models, the company plans to introduce Calix Gems as the first specialist models on its platform-bringing powerful, efficient AI with deep domain expertise. This will help service providers keep pace with rapid innovation while accelerating business outcomes: better subscriber experiences, stronger loyalty, revenue growth, and lower cost to serve.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today released a communications language model on Hugging Face. In 2027, Calix plans to introduce Calix Gems specialized Calix Communications Language Models for customers on the Calix One platform, right-sized for specific tasks and locations-from the subscriber edge and access network to the cloud. Calix Gems will help customers build on proven Calix One outcomes, including an 80+ percent improvement in operational efficiency and time-to-value (Verizon), a 500 percent boost in incremental monthly recurring revenue (Home Telecom), and an 88 Net Promoter Score? (Chariton Valley). Initial areas of focus will include real-time security threat detection and mitigation, locally optimized subscriber experiences, and dynamic multi-dimensional network troubleshooting.

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AI is advancing at extraordinary speed, evolving from general-purpose models-built to do almost anything-toward specialized models optimized for specific domains and tasks Calix is innovating its platform to ensure service providers can keep pace and leverage agentic AI to compete and win. Building on 15 years of platform innovation, Calix One runs more than 5 billion service provider workflows annually and processes more than a petabyte of data daily, giving Calix deep experience in how service providers operate and where AI can create value.

Jeff Heynen, vice president of broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro Group, said: "Broadband providers worldwide are looking to AI to improve network operations, customer service, and the subscriber experience, but many assume they'll need to build their tools on generic LLMs. What they actually need are specialized models, placed where they deliver the most value: in the cloud, at the network edge, in the MDU, and in the subscriber home. Most operators already have the compute they need across their access, edge, and core networks to run these models. Their networks are, in effect, distributed data centers, and Calix is helping operators put that infrastructure to work."

Calix customers are already operationalizing AI with Calix Agent Workforce, supported by the company's partnership with Google Cloud. As additional Calix Gems are created, they will use the model architecture and deployment location best suited to each task and use case.

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "The future of AI isn't based on one large generic language model in a data center trying to do everything equally well. It's groups of specialized models dispersed across the cloud, networks, homes, and businesses. Open-weight Calix Communications Language Models build deep networking expertise into AI, right-sized for the task at hand and the best places to operate. With Calix Gems, we bring that expertise to the network and subscriber edges to tackle complex challenges in security, network troubleshooting, and subscriber experience."

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "AI is evolving at a pace the world has never seen. We are continually bringing the best advances in AI into Calix One and putting that intelligence where it can create the greatest value. Communications Language Models and Calix Gems are the next step, helping service providers harness specialized AI while continuing to drive the business outcomes that enable them to compete and win. We purposely began building Calix One for this moment in November 2023, deliberately slowing the pace of new capabilities so we could put our customers at the front of AI adoption. Today, our platform has the trust, security, and predictability they depend on. In 2027, we will deliver more capabilities for customers than we did in the previous two years because the platform is ready for AI. This is the epitome of 'go slow to go fast.' Now we go fast."

The Calix Communications Language Model is now publicly available on Hugging FaceLearn more about the model and Calix's approach to specialized communications AI in the accompanying white paper

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences-so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition-winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter, NPS, NPS Prism, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score? and Net Promoter System? are service marks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

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Contacts:

Press Inquiries:

Zach Burger

669-369-1991

zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:

Nancy Fazioli

investorrelations@calix.com