Mindbreeze, a global leader in AI-powered knowledge management solutions, and SoftAdvice, a consulting and IT services provider in the Benelux region, are combining their expertise in Enterprise Intelligence. Together, the two companies are creating a unified, trusted data foundation that enables organizations to build and scale their AI applications.

For many years, SoftAdvice has helped its customers manage documents with M-Files, a metadata-driven platform that enables organizations to manage and access documents and information. Through its strategic partnership with Mindbreeze, SoftAdvice customers can now easily access enterprise knowledge across the organization, regardless of where it is stored. Mindbreeze connects information from more than 500 different data sources, including CRM systems, file systems, archives, and many others, and makes it centrally accessible.

Using semantic technologies, relevance models, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and fact extraction, relevant information is identified within the specific enterprise context and prepared for use by large language models, AI agents, and agentic use cases such as expert search. This targeted provision of context, known as Context Engineering, reduces token consumption, shortens response times, and improves the traceability of AI-generated answers.

"Our collaboration with Mindbreeze is a natural extension of our long-standing expertise," added Patrick Vervloesem, Managing Director of SoftAdvice. "For many years, we have helped organizations intelligently structure their documents and processes. We can now extend this approach across their entire information landscape, creating a trusted knowledge foundation for both people and AI."

"Enterprise AI delivers real value when it can access an organization's knowledge in the right context," said Daniel Fallmann, Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Together with SoftAdvice, we are bringing information management and Enterprise AI together, creating a strong foundation for the productive use of AI across the Benelux region."

About SoftAdvice

SoftAdvice is the only M-Files Solution Partner in the Benelux, active since 2010 with 100+ implementations in intelligent information management. The company combines expertise in document management, workflow automation, and compliance, helping organizations make their operations more efficient.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leader in enterprise AI and knowledge management, helping global organizations make sense of complex information landscapes. By combining a deep understanding of enterprise data, security, and business processes, Mindbreeze enables companies to turn knowledge into a strategic asset that drives better decisions, stronger experiences, and sustainable operational impact.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027584417/en/

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Media Contact:

Mindbreeze

Ulrike Kogler

+43 732 606162-620

pr@mindbreeze.com