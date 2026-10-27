WRITER's watermarking approach builds on its commitment to put enterprises in control of their AI decisions and outputs

WRITER, the leading AI platform for enterprise growth, today introduced a new approach to text watermarking that gives enterprises ownership, control and choice over how their AI-generated text is identified and traced. When enterprises enable watermarking, text generated by WRITER's Palmyra models will carry an invisible, machine-readable mark specific to each customer's organization. For EU customers, text watermarking will be turned on by default and pre-configured to meet the requirements of the EU AI Act, while non-EU customers will have the option to enable the feature, with controls that let teams tailor watermarking to their business needs.

Watermarking is a common method used to identify AI-generated content and trace its source, but the blunt approaches embraced by the industry often fail to capture important context about the organizations and people involved in production. Provider-specific watermarks trace the origin back to the LLM, erasing the role that enterprises and their people have played in shaping and aligning output. Enterprises using the WRITER platform are grounding every AI-generated output in brand voice, customer knowledge, business context, and compliance standards-and WRITER's content provenance methods reflect that the content is uniquely theirs.

"Enterprises don't want their model providers making their AI decisions for them. They want ownership, control, and configurability, right down to how and when their AI-generated content is watermarked," said May Habib, CEO and Co-founder of WRITER. "The labs' hatchet approach to watermarking is just the latest proof that they don't get the enterprise. They checked the compliance box without a second thought about how customers wanted their content marked. We've built hand-in-hand with the enterprise for six years and that partnership has shaped a very different roadmap."

Enterprise control

WRITER's approach to watermarking gives enterprises more control than simply configuring their watermark on or off. Where regulations allow, WRITER will let enterprises tune their watermarks to specific use cases and give teams control over what gets marked and how.

Text watermarking subtly steers a model's word choices to create an invisible, machine-readable pattern in AI-generated content. With the one-size-fits-all watermark approaches others have taken, enterprises have to accept the balance between detection strength and content quality that providers pre-determine. Instead, WRITER lets each customer tune watermark strength to find the balance that works for their business needs, within limits designed to protect both.

For example, a bank's customer disclosures or a pharmaceutical company's regulated communications may call for stronger detection reliability because tracing the content's origin is especially important. Alternatively, a consumer retailer's campaign copy may place greater emphasis on voice and creativity, requiring more rounds of human review, higher quality outputs, and less detection reliability since even a few changed words can impact its message.

"As regulators extend disclosure and transparency expectations to AI-generated content, enterprises will want control over how they apply these requirements," said Roger Beharry Lall, Research Director: Advertising Technologies and SMB Marketing Applications, IDC. "They will start to look for tools that fit the governance frameworks they already use to manage vendors and data."

Even within one company, different teams and use cases need different balances. WRITER provides visibility into how watermarking affects output quality by content type and, where regulations allow, lets enterprises choose where to apply watermarking, such as to blog posts but not ad copy, or email campaigns but not product descriptions.

WRITER's multi-bit approach to watermarking will also allow each customer-and even individual teams-to embed custom information directly into the watermarked text, such as a marketing or ad campaign ID. Customers can then trace where that content surfaced and how widely it spread, helping them gauge the reach and effectiveness of their marketing campaign.

Availability

Text watermarking will be available December 2 for WRITER customers. EU enterprises will have watermarking enabled by default; all other enterprises will be able to enable it at any time. For more information, visit WRITER.com.

About WRITER

WRITER is the AI platform built for the world's most ambitious marketing and revenue teams, bringing the frontier of AI to the people who drive enterprise growth. With WRITER, autonomous agents work across the buyer journey, continuously executing on market signals and enterprise intelligence to grow revenue faster. Every agent action and asset is grounded in trust, built on an Enterprise Brain that unites brand, product, and company knowledge with fiduciary-grade governance and compliance. Fortune 500 companies are transforming how they go to market with WRITER, including 3 of the top 5 US banks, 2 of the 5 largest global CPG conglomerates, and 4 of the top 5 US healthcare insurers. Founded in 2020, WRITER is backed by investors including Insight Partners, ICONIQ, Radical Ventures, Premji Invest, Balderton, B Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Accenture, Citi Ventures, IBM Ventures, WndrCo, and others. Learn more at WRITER.com.

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