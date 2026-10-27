Specialist reinsurance MGA chooses a reinsurance-first operating system connecting ceded, assumed, underwriting, claims and financial operations in one architecture

INTX Insurance Software today announced that ORA Holdings Limited (ORA), the London-based specialist reinsurance managing general agency, has selected the INTX (Re)Insurance Operating System to support its treaty and facultative reinsurance operations serving their global markets. The selection underscores the need for infrastructure capable of managing reinsurance complexity across borders, counterparties and financial obligations.

In global reinsurance, securing capacity is only the beginning. A single program or facultative risk may involve multiple cedants, brokers, delegated underwriting authorities and multiple reinsurance counterparties, each working across different contractual terms, reporting requirements and currencies. Proportional and non-proportional treaties, exposure allocations, premium and commission accounting, bordereaux, claims and settlements must remain aligned long after coverage is agreed.

When those activities are spread across spreadsheets, specialist applications and disconnected financial systems, businesses can lose visibility into their contractual obligations and financial position. The consequences extend beyond administrative effort to the accuracy, timing and control of reinsurance transactions.

INTX addresses that challenge as an operating-system problem, not merely an administration problem. Its reinsurance-first architecture brings ceded and assumed reinsurance together with underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, accounting and reporting through a common data model. Rather than treating reinsurance as a downstream process to be reconciled, the platform is designed to carry reinsurance logic and financial information through the life of the transaction.

For ORA, the selection establishes a connected operational foundation for treaty and facultative business. INTX is intended to support consistency between underwriting information, reinsurance administration and financial reporting, giving the business clearer visibility as it operates across markets and relationships without multiplying disconnected workflows.

"Reinsurance does not become simpler once a risk is bound. The obligations continue through premium, claims, settlements and reporting, often across borders," said Rudo Van Niekerk CEO at ORA. "We selected INTX to bring the operational side of treaty and facultative business together, give our team greater visibility and create a foundation for scale without stitching together more systems. We are expanding into the Fac Obligatory market and only INTX Re could give us the flexibility to deploy as soon as we took the decision."

The breadth of the INTX platform is central to that model. INTX ReinsureConnect RI supports ceded reinsurance, INTX Re supports assumed reinsurance and complex reinsurance enterprises, and INTX Core connects policy, claims, billing and financial operations within the same architecture. Organizations can deploy reinsurance capabilities alongside existing systems or adopt a more complete operating environment as their needs evolve.

"Reinsurance is a financial business, not just a contract workflow," said Rob Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of INTX Insurance Software. "Every treaty carries underwriting intent, financial exposure and obligations that may last for years. INTX was built to connect ceded and assumed reinsurance with the underwriting, claims and financial activity around them, in one operating architecture. ORA's decision shows why that matters for organizations managing complex reinsurance across international markets."

ORA joins INTX's international customer base and provides another example of the industry moving beyond disconnected reinsurance applications. INTX's proposition is a complete (Re)Insurance Operating System built with reinsurance at its core, connecting the risk being underwritten to the transactions, obligations and financial outcomes that follow.

About INTX Insurance Software

INTX Insurance Software delivers the (Re)Insurance Operating System, a reinsurance-first enterprise platform built for ceded and assumed reinsurance, underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, accounting and financial operations in a connected architecture. Through INTX ReinsureConnect RI, INTX Re and INTX Core, the company helps insurers, reinsurers, MGAs and specialty risk organizations reduce fragmentation, strengthen financial control and operate more effectively across the full insurance and reinsurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.intx.com.

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Contacts:

intx@calibercorporate.com