Featuring insights from Walmart, Target and eBay, RithumLIVE events spotlighted shifting retail trends and new AI-powered solutions that reduce product onboarding from 40 hours to under eight

Rithum, the leading global commerce solutions provider, brought together retail and technology leaders at its RithumLIVE 2026 events in London and New York to examine how AI is reshaping commerce. Across the two events, the company unveiled new solutions designed to accelerate channel expansion, shared early results from its AI-powered catalog technology and hosted discussions with major retailers including Best Buy, American Eagle and JCPenney about emerging shifts in consumer shopping behavior.

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RithumLIVE 2026: Commerce Without Limits. Rithum brought together retail and technology leaders in London and New York to explore how AI is reshaping shopping, showcase new AI-powered commerce solutions and discuss the future of product discovery and channel expansion.

"Retailers are facing a fundamental shift in how consumers find and buy products, and the next battle for market share may be won long before a shopper reaches a product page," said Lou Keyes, CEO of Rithum. "As AI introduces new ways to discover and evaluate products, brands need to rethink what it means to be visible and accessible. In 2027, success won't just be about having the right products. It will be about making sure those products can be discovered wherever the shopping journey begins. That's exactly the challenge we're navigating alongside customers, and why the conversations and innovations shared at RithumLIVE are so timely."

At RithumLIVE London on September 30, the company unveiled Rithum Commerce to complement RithumIQ, Rithum's intelligence engine announced last year two solutions designed to help businesses expand into new sales channels more efficiently. Rithum Commerce's agentic catalog engine, Harmonizer, automatically adapts product information to meet different channel requirements, reducing work that previously took weeks to hours. Early pilot results also showed that 94% of products were ready for listing in less than a day. RithumIQ draws on insights from more than $55 billion in annual gross merchandise value to help businesses identify promising products and channels for profitable growth.

Building on the announcements in London, RithumLIVE New York on October 15 brought the conversation to the challenges and opportunities facing retailers as AI changes how consumers discover products. Leaders from Walmart Marketplace, Target, eBay and other major retailers discussed emerging shopping behaviors and the operational demands of reaching customers across multiple channels. Forrester's Sucharita Kodali also examined the realities of agentic AI in retail and what businesses should consider as the technology develops.

"The way consumers discover products is changing faster than many brands can adapt," said Kim Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Rithum. "We're entering a world where the path to purchase is no longer predictable, and being present where shoppers are today won't guarantee visibility tomorrow. As we head into 2027, the brands that win will be the ones that can move quickly as new shopping behaviors emerge. It was encouraging to see so many major brands on that path at RithumLIVE."

For more information about Rithum, visit www.rithum.com.

About Rithum

Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is one of the industry's most influential and trusted commerce networks, helping brands, retailers, and suppliers work together to deliver third-party (3P) commerce experiences. The Rithum platform helps brands and retailers accelerate growth, optimize operations across channels, scale product offerings and enhance margins. Using its commerce, marketing, delivery and discovery solutions, Rithum customers create optimized consumer shopping journeys from beginning to end. More than 40,000 global brands trust Rithum to grow their business across hundreds of channels, representing over $50 billion in annual GMV. Rithum processes an average of 2.4 billion transactions every day for retailers like Best Buy, Adidas, The Home Depot, and more.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Walker Sands, for Rithum

rithum@walkersands.com