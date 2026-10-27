Leapsome Recruiting runs on the same employee record as core HR, reviews, and pay: every new hire moves straight into the HRIS with onboarding running, and every hiring decision draws on top-performer profiles, skill gaps, and real workforce signals

Leapsome, the Agentic HR Platform, today announced that Leapsome Recruiting, its applicant tracking system (ATS), is now generally available. Hiring now runs on the same platform as everything in core HR, from employee records, absences, and documents to payroll prep and onboarding workflows, plus performance, learning, and compensation. Every role, interview, and offer draws on what a company already knows about its people and workforce needs, and every new hire moves straight into the HRIS with onboarding already running.

Talent is the competitive advantage now. Yet most companies hire blind. They know who their best people are, but little of that knowledge reaches the next hire, because hiring runs in one tool and performance data sits in another.

"Every AI tool you put into hiring carries an opinion about what good work looks like. Most companies install that opinion without ever asking whose it is," said Jenny Podewils, co-founder and co-CEO of Leapsome. "The skills that matter changed faster than job descriptions did, so the hiring bar has to come from your own team. What your best people are reviewed on should define who you hire next. Leapsome Recruiting puts that bar into every interview, and the person you hire becomes the employee you onboard, pay, and grow, on one record in the HRIS. Most platforms started from payroll and admin and added talent later. We went the other way, and hiring is where that truly pays off."

AI that takes on the admin

Leapsome Recruiting brings the AI already running across the platform into hiring, so recruiters and hiring managers spend their time with candidates.

What to expect from Leapsome Recruiting

Hiring questions answered from live data. Hiring teams ask Leapsome questions like "How many offers this quarter landed above the midpoint of their salary band?" and get a live dashboard built from recruiting, HRIS, and compensation data.

Hiring teams ask Leapsome questions like "How many offers this quarter landed above the midpoint of their salary band?" and get a live dashboard built from recruiting, HRIS, and compensation data. Scorecards built on the competencies people are assessed on in reviews. Competency frameworks become interview scorecards, so the hiring bar matches the performance bar.

Competency frameworks become interview scorecards, so the hiring bar matches the performance bar. Every new role checked against the budget. Salary bands from the HRIS are applied before a role is approved and posted, and again before an offer goes out.

Salary bands from the HRIS are applied before a role is approved and posted, and again before an offer goes out. Candidate becomes employee in one step. The offer, salary, and signed contract carry straight into the employee profile, and the onboarding workflow is drafted from a prompt, so a new hire's first weeks are set up before day one.

The offer, salary, and signed contract carry straight into the employee profile, and the onboarding workflow is drafted from a prompt, so a new hire's first weeks are set up before day one. Interview intelligence. With the candidate's agreement, interviews are transcribed (audio only) and summarized, so interviewers can focus on the conversation. The interviewer writes the assessment and gives the rating. Candidates who decline go through the same process without transcription.

With the candidate's agreement, interviews are transcribed (audio only) and summarized, so interviewers can focus on the conversation. The interviewer writes the assessment and gives the rating. Candidates who decline go through the same process without transcription. AI job description drafting. A first draft of each posting, written from the requirements the hiring team sets.

Leapsome runs its own hiring on Leapsome Recruiting:

"We were able to move from our legacy ATS to Leapsome within two weeks with a team of two, which exceeded my high expectations! Our team can see a consistent thread between competencies and skills, and interview feedback, which is really powerful as we carry our Talent Strategy through to onboarding and probation," said Jessica Zwaan, Leapsome VP People Strategy and Operations. "I've always wanted to be able to cross-check and see data from recruitment through the whole lifecycle, and with our ATS, HRIS and Vibe Dashboards all in one place, I can handle the stickiest talent density questions so much more easily now that we use an all-in-one solution."

Availability and offer

Leapsome Recruiting is available now as a Leapsome Talent Suite module. Customers who sign by December 31 receive the Agentic HR Accelerator Program at no cost (a US$24,000 value) and Leapsome Agentic HRIS Foundation free for the duration of their contract, with the purchase of any Talent Suite module, Recruiting included. HRIS migration takes as little as two weeks.

Leapsome customers average 40% admin time saved and report up to 20% higher employee performance. More than 2,000 organizations, from AI leaders like Notion and Parloa to small, fast-growing teams, run on Leapsome today.

HR teams can see Leapsome Recruiting at leapsome.com/product/recruitment and book a demo at leapsome.com/request-a-demo.

Leapsome is the Agentic HR Platform. For lean people teams with outsized business impact.

ABOUT LEAPSOME

Leapsome is the Agentic HR Platform for lean people teams with outsized business impact. AI is changing how companies win, and that shift runs through people. Leapsome is built for this moment: one connected system for core HR (employee records, absences, time tracking, documents, payroll prep, and onboarding), hiring, and the deepest Talent Suite on the market (reviews, goals, surveys, learning, and compensation). AI agents execute core people ops end to end, so HR leaders turn real-time workforce signals into action. More than 2,000 organizations, from AI leaders like Notion and Parloa to small, fast-growing teams, run on Leapsome. The platform is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified, EU AI Act ready and GDPR compliant, and recognized by G2 as the category's ROI and usability leader. Founded in 2016 by Jenny Podewils and Kajetan Armansperg, Leapsome is headquartered in Berlin and New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027994474/en/

Contacts:

Maura McCarthy

PR Communications Lead

Leapsome

Maura dot mccarthy at leapsome dot com