FASHIONPHILE Announces Rylee Arnold as its 2026 Holiday Brand Ambassador

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2026 The pioneer of ultra-luxury re-commerce taps the professional dancer and viral creator to headline its 2026 holiday campaign, bringing smart luxury resale to life through festive storytelling and an exclusive curated edit.

/PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading re-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, is proud to announce professional dancer and viral creator Rylee Arnold as its 2026 holiday brand ambassador. The multi-channel partnership debuts today alongside Rylee's Wishlist, a shoppable edit of her favorite designer pieces to treat your loved ones-or yourself-this year.

Photographed in Los Angeles, the campaign captures Rylee's dynamic energy and festive style while positioning FASHIONPHILE as the ultimate destination for incredible value and one-of-a-kind finds this holiday season, with pieces available for up to 80% off retail. As someone who approaches her accessory collection with a mindset that goes beyond the moment, Rylee embodies the concept of luxury as a modern investment-showing that a premium gift doesn't have to be fleeting when you embrace savvy circularity.

"I'm just at the beginning of building my dream bag collection, so being a smart shopper is everything to me," shares Rylee Arnold. "With FASHIONPHILE, I don't have to compromise. I can find amazing deals on iconic luxury pieces without ever worrying about authenticity. Having that trust and peace of mind makes growing my collection feel so rewarding."

The campaign highlights how pre-owned luxury opens the door to an entirely different world of gifting. Featuring a one-of-a-kind collection of ultra-luxury handbags and statement accessories-including archival styles, discontinued pieces, and rare finds that aren't available through traditional retail-FASHIONPHILE's Archive invites shoppers to experience Rylee's own thrill of discovering a piece with its own story, elevating a special luxury gift into something deeply personal and unexpected. Plus, FASHIONPHILE's science-backed, Certified Authentic promise brings total confidence to every purchase.

"Rylee represents an incredible movement of shoppers that value quality, history, and circularity. They treat luxury not just as style statements, but as investments to enjoy, preserve, and pass along," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "We are so excited to have her lead our holiday campaign and inspire shoppers to find gifts that carry true value and meaning this season."

Accompanying the visual campaign, Rylee's vibrant, trend-setting style comes to life through her own curated product edit. From exquisite handbags to striking small accessories, every piece reflects her personality and mindful approach to luxury. To shop Rylee's Wishlist, visit FASHIONPHILE.com.

This is FASHIONPHILE's fifth ambassadorship, following campaigns with Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie, Martha Stewart, and most recently Cardi B.

Campaign Images

About FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 25 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus. FASHIONPHILE has flagships in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego, CA, and various retail locations across the country. In October 2025, FASHIONPHILE acquired Luxe Collective, marking their entry into the UK luxury resale market, and has since expanded its international footprint with a retail location in London. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE.com and on Instagram @Fashionphile.

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