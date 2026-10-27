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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2026 14:10 Uhr
235 Leser
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Cosm by Cielo introduces an AI-native operating model for the next era of talent acquisition

Moves recruiting beyond task-by-task automation by helping employers connect intelligence, responsible AI and human expertise to measurable workforce outcomes

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo today introduced Cosm by Cielo, an AI-native operating model designed to turn workforce demand into business outcomes faster than traditional recruiting models. Powered by Cielo Lumis, Cielo's system of action, Cosm connects talent expertise, responsible governance, AI-enabled workflows and real-time intelligence so hiring teams can move from insight to action as workforce needs change.

The launch comes as employers face faster shifts in business priorities, skills demand and talent availability. In response, many organizations are investing heavily in talent acquisition technology. Cielo's Talent Benchmark research found that 87% of organizations increased talent acquisition technology investment over the past 12 months, yet many still struggle to translate that investment into greater hiring agility. Research from McKinsey shows that organizations creating the most value from AI are redesigning how work gets done. Cosm by Cielo brings that shift to talent acquisition by moving AI from isolated task support into an operating model for hiring.

Start with the outcome, not the process
Cosm by Cielo starts with the business outcome, then determines the workflows, systems, decisions and human touchpoints needed to deliver it. Instead of optimizing isolated hiring steps, Cosm helps talent acquisition operate as a connected business capability, linking intelligence, decisions and action so teams can adapt as workforce needs change.

That shift moves talent acquisition beyond faster task execution and toward a model that helps teams make better decisions, coordinate work across the hiring lifecycle and respond with greater speed as business demand shifts.

Across early Cosm-enabled deployments, results show how this connected approach can produce measurable gains compared with prior-state performance:

  • Up to 5x higher candidate submissions
  • 10% productivity improvement
  • 15% lower cost per hire
  • 20% fewer aged requisitions

Together, those gains help organizations reduce hiring friction, protect business-critical timelines, and build workforce capacity with greater speed and cost discipline.

"Companies do not need more disconnected recruiting tools. They need a better way to turn work priorities into action," said Marissa Geist, Chief Executive Officer of Cielo. "Cosm by Cielo was built for that shift: an AI-native operating model that connects intelligence, governance and human expertise so hiring can move at the speed of the business."

Put intelligence into motion
Cielo Lumis is the system of action that powers Cosm by Cielo. Where systems of record store information and track activity, Lumis connects workforce, talent and market signals to the workflows, AI-assisted decisions and next-best actions that help teams move hiring forward.

When workforce demand shifts, Cielo Lumis can connect labor-market intelligence, intake context, sourcing recommendations and recruiter action in one workflow so teams can respond before delays become business risks. It also works across the applicant tracking and human capital management systems organizations already use, preserving context and continuity from planning through hiring.

"AI should make recruiting more human, not less," said Molly Thiel, Chief Operating Officer of Cielo. "Cielo Lumis removes the friction that slows hiring down, so recruiters can spend more time advising the business, building relationships and making accountable decisions."

Make responsible AI an operating advantage
Cosm by Cielo helps organizations accelerate hiring while keeping responsible AI built into talent acquisition operations. Its capabilities operate within governed workflows and human oversight, with built-in transparency, accountability and clear limits on autonomous action.

Cielo's AI governance framework is supported by ISO/IEC 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems and ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security Management Systems, helping organizations pursue AI-native talent acquisition with greater confidence, transparency and control.

About Cielo
Cielo is the world's leading Talent Solutions Partner, helping organizations connect people, capabilities and operating models to drive business success. We solve complex challenges through talent strategy and workforce solutions - bringing our deep expertise and market-leading technology to help our clients achieve stronger business performance.

Media Contact
V2 Communications
cielo@v2comms.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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