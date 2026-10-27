White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia Strengthens Long-Term Customer Partnership with Initial SEK 5 Million Network Infrastructure Order

Gothenburg, October 27, 2026 - Aixia AB has secured a new order for advanced network infrastructure from an existing customer operating in the meetings, conventions, and hospitality industry. The order, initially valued at approximately SEK 5 million, represents a continued expansion and modernization of the customer's network environment and marks another milestone in a longstanding strategic partnership.

Over the years, the customer has made significant investments in modern, high-performance IT infrastructure in collaboration with Aixia. The new order builds on these previous initiatives and aims to further enhance network capacity, security, and operational reliability to support the organization's growing digital requirements.

The solution is based on network technology from Arista Networks, a global leader in advanced networking solutions. The technology combines high performance and reliability with advanced security capabilities, automation, and centralized management. These capabilities enable more efficient operations, greater network visibility, and the flexibility to accommodate future capacity requirements.



For organizations in the meetings and hospitality industry, where large numbers of visitors, connected devices, and digital services must operate seamlessly, a stable and secure network is business-critical. This continued investment provides the customer with a robust, future-ready technology platform capable of evolving alongside its operational needs.



"It is particularly rewarding when a customer we have worked with for many years continues to place its trust in us. It demonstrates the long-term value of our solutions and reinforces our role as a strategic IT partner. With Arista's technology, we can combine exceptional reliability and performance with simplified management and a scalable architecture. These are exactly the capabilities required in modern, mission-critical network environments," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia AB and Deputy Group CEO of Whitepearl Technology Group AB.



The order has an initial value of approximately SEK 5 million and further strengthens Aixia's position as a provider of advanced network infrastructure for organizations with demanding requirements for availability, security, and performance.Delivery takes place during Q4.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.