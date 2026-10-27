Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 14:12 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capitainer AB: Capitainer Initiates Clinical Sampling for HbA1c FDA 510(k) Study

Capitainer Initiates Clinical Sampling for HbA1c FDA 510(k) Study

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitainer, a Swedish provider of volumetric microsampling solutions, has reached an important milestone in its U.S. regulatory strategy with the first clinical sample collected as part of its study on HbA1c, a marker of long-term blood glucose levels, intended to support a planned FDA 510(k) submission.

The study is expected to include at least 120 participants and will evaluate both self-sampling and assisted capillary blood collection using CapitainerB50. HbA1c results will be compared against those obtained from conventional venous blood samples. The samples collected during the study will be analyzed by Three Rivers Diagnostics and Aegis Sciences Corporation using laboratory instrumentation from Roche. Data collection is expected to be completed in November 2026.

"Reaching this milestone is an important step in our continued development in the U.S. market. We see significant opportunities for microsampling technology to support more accessible blood testing and help healthcare providers address gaps in care. This study represents an important part of our long-term strategy to expand the clinical applications of our technology," says Christopher Aulin, CEO of Capitainer.

About
Capitainer AB is a Swedish MedTech company that develops and sells patient-centric solutions for self-sampling of blood, plasma, and urine. Founded in 2016, Capitainer has developed unique technologies for collecting and drying exact volumes of fluid within easy-to-use sampling cards. These cards may be sent as standard post to relevant testing laboratories, thus bypassing the need for cold chain logistics and specialized packaging. Capitainer's products are market-leading with respect to precision and accuracy, with demonstrated equal performance to established pipetting methods. The products are applicable within several market segments, including but not limited to, clinical biomarkers, therapeutic drug monitoring, genomics, drug abuse and doping testing, and R&D and clinical studies.

CapitainerB50 is FDA-listed as a Class I in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device. Its use for HbA1c testing is currently under clinical investigation and has not received FDA clearance for this application.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capitainer-initiates-clinical-sampling-for-hba1c-fda-510k-study-302920780.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.