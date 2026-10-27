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WKN: 930042 | ISIN: US1330341082 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LR
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:10
51,00 Euro
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CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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49,60056,0014:21
PR Newswire
27.10.2026 13:15 Uhr
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Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Net Income Up 8% Year Over Year

Strong deposit growth, credit quality and disciplined execution drive financial performance

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC); ("Camden National" or the "Company") reported net income of $22.8 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.34 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, resulting in a return on average assets of 1.31%, a return on average equity of 12.36%, and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 17.47%.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate continued momentum across the franchise, with year-over-year earnings growth, meaningful deposit growth, and strong credit performance," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation. "Strong deposit growth and continued customer acquisition improved our funding mix, reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, and expanded net interest margin by 15 basis points from the second quarter to 3.41%. At the same time, we maintained disciplined expense management while investing in our lending teams and future growth. With record earnings through the first nine months of the year and a stronger balance sheet, we are confident that we are well positioned to deliver sustained earnings growth and long-term shareholder value."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported record net income of $67.7 million and diluted EPS of $3.98, compared to $42.6 million and $2.51, respectively, for the same period of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income, which excludes acquisition-related costs and other non-recurring items incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased 31% between periods.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income of $22.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.34 for the third quarter of 2026 increased 8% and 7%, respectively, over the same period last year, and were each 1% lower than reported record financial results for the prior quarter.
  • Deposits grew 5% during the third quarter of 2026, driven by growth in core deposits (non-GAAP) of 7% since June 30, 2026.
  • Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans and past-due loans representing 0.16% and 0.14% of total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2026.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 54.60%, and the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 52.44%, compared to 55.42% and 53.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points during the third quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2026, to 3.41%.
  • Book value per share was $42.65 and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $31.40 at September 30, 2026, an increase of 7% and 10%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2025.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2026 vs. Q2 2026)

Net interest income totaled $55.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 5% from the prior quarter. Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.41%, primarily reflecting lower funding costs as 3% growth in average deposits supported a 26% reduction in average borrowings. Net fair value mark accretion income increased $224,000 to $4.2 million and contributed 31 basis points to third-quarter net interest margin.

Provision expense totaled $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $710,000 in the prior quarter. The increase reflected macroeconomic factors that contributed to a 1-basis-point increase in the allowance for credit losses to 0.92% of total loans at September 30, 2026, as well as higher reserves related to growth in unfunded credit commitments. Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing loans and past-due loans at 0.16% and 0.14% of total loans, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, while annualized net charge-offs remained low at 0.07% of average loans.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $13.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 8%, from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, driven by quarter-end fair value accounting adjustments reflecting changes in market conditions. Underlying customer activity remained solid, supported by higher debit card income and growing assets under administration within the Company's wealth and brokerage businesses, which increased 1% to $2.6 billion during the quarter.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $37.5 million, an increase of less than 1% from the prior quarter. The Company's GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios for the third quarter of 2026 were 54.60% and 52.44% compared to 55.42% and 53.23%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.1 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $7.0 billion at June 30, 2026.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased to $248.6 million at September 30, 2026, from $99.9 million at June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting strong third-quarter deposit growth and timing of cash flows.

Investments totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2026, representing a 4% decrease from June 30, 2026. The increase in the interest rate environment during the quarter resulted in an increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio of $32.6 million to $77.5 million at September 30, 2026.

Total loans were $5.0 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $2.2 million from June 30, 2026. Home equity and residential mortgage loans grew 7% and 1%, respectively, from the prior quarter, while commercial real estate and commercial loans decreased 2% and 3%, respectively, with the declines primarily attributable to several large loan prepayments.

Total deposits were $5.8 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of 5% from June 30, 2026. On a non-GAAP basis, core deposits grew 7% during the third quarter of 2026 to $5.2 billion, and represented 88% of total deposits. Strong core deposit growth from normal seasonal deposit flows in our markets and continued success in customer acquisition enabled the Company to optimize its higher-cost deposits and borrowings. At September 30, 2026, borrowings totaled $374.4 million, compared to $571.1 million at June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86%, compared to 90% at June 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintained capital ratios well in excess of all regulatory requirements, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.53%, a Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 13.83%, a total risk-based ratio of 14.82%, and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.92%.

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 7.73% and $31.40, respectively, as of September 30, 2026, compared to 7.91% and $31.64 at June 30, 2026. The decreases reflected a $25.1 million net-of-tax increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from the increase in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 85,131 shares at a weighted average price of $46.55 per share under its share repurchase program.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.04%, based on the Company's closing share price of $55.35 as reported by NASDAQ on September 30, 2026. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2026.

Q3 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to discuss its third quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic):

(833) 461-5787

Link to obtain live dial-in (All other locations):

https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers

Meeting ID:

616 592 150

Live webcast URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/616592150

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Resources - Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank before the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The conference call transcript will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.1 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire and is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include weakness in the United States economy in general and the regional and local economies within the Northern New England regions, which could result in a deterioration of credit quality, an increase in the allowance for credit losses or a reduced demand for the Company's credit or fee-based products and services; changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including Federal Reserve interest rate policies or the imposition of tariffs or retaliatory tariffs and related litigation; increased competitive pressures, including continued industry consolidation and the increased financial services provided by non-banks; inflation; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; commercial real estate vacancies and their impact on the ability of borrowers to repay loans; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; volatility in the securities markets that could adversely affect the value or credit quality of the Company's assets, impairment of goodwill, or the availability and terms of funding necessary to meet the Company's liquidity needs; changes in information technology and other operational risks, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, that require increased capital spending and introduce additional risk; changes in tax, banking, securities and insurance laws and regulations; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies, practices and standards; the effects of climate change on the Company and its customers, borrowers or service providers; the effects of civil unrest, international hostilities, including the continuation of conflict in the Middle East, or other geopolitical events; the effects of epidemics and pandemics; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; increases in deposit insurance assessments due to bank failures; changes to regulatory capital requirements; questions about the soundness of one or more financial institutions with which the Company does business; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Factors other than these risks could also materially affect the Company's financial results and performance, and readers should not consider the risks described above to be a comprehensive description of all potential risks and uncertainties that affect the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to measure our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions, and to analyze our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons with other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)




At or For The

Three Months Ended


At or For The

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Financial Condition Data











Loans


$ 5,002,228


$ 5,004,468


$ 5,002,927


$ 5,002,228


$ 5,002,927

Total assets


7,053,049


6,950,980


6,981,522


7,053,049


6,981,522

Deposits


5,849,336


5,555,104


5,402,758


5,849,336


5,402,758

Shareholders' equity


720,641


725,926


676,444


720,641


676,444

Operating Data and Per Share Data











Net income


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 21,194


$ 67,725


$ 42,601

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)


31,173


30,051


29,470


89,854


69,753

Diluted EPS


1.34


1.35


1.25


3.98


2.51

Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets


1.31 %


1.33 %


1.21 %


1.31 %


0.82 %

Return on average equity


12.36 %


12.92 %


12.75 %


12.62 %


8.86 %

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)


17.47 %


18.47 %


19.12 %


18.03 %


13.82 %

GAAP efficiency ratio


54.60 %


55.42 %


54.94 %


55.17 %


62.84 %

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


52.44 %


53.23 %


52.47 %


52.95 %


55.47 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.41 %


3.26 %


3.16 %


3.30 %


3.09 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1)


3.10 %


2.97 %


2.82 %


3.00 %


2.73 %

Asset Quality Ratios











ACL on loans to total loans


0.92 %


0.91 %


0.91 %


0.92 %


0.91 %

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.16 %


0.24 %


0.17 %


0.16 %


0.17 %

Capital Ratios











Common equity ratio


10.22 %


10.44 %


9.69 %


10.22 %


9.69 %

Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)


7.73 %


7.91 %


7.09 %


7.73 %


7.09 %

Book value per share


$ 42.65


$ 42.96


$ 39.97


$ 42.65


$ 39.97

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)


$ 31.40


$ 31.64


$ 28.42


$ 31.40


$ 28.42

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.92 %


9.66 %


8.94 %


9.92 %


8.94 %

Total risk-based capital ratio


14.82 %


14.43 %


13.47 %


14.82 %


13.47 %

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


% Change

Sep 2026
vs. Jun
2026


% Change

Sep 2026
vs. Sep
2025

ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$ 248,570


$ 99,900


$ 98,848


149 %


151 %

Investments:











Trading securities


5,120


4,948


5,581


3 %


(8) %

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


869,951


892,153


889,765


(2) %


(2) %

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost


442,568


463,318


495,007


(4) %


(11) %

Other investments


15,259


23,433


31,185


(35) %


(51) %

Total investments


1,332,898


1,383,852


1,421,538


(4) %


(6) %

Loans held for sale, at fair value


6,355


13,890


9,775


(54) %


(35) %

Loans:











Commercial real estate


2,154,943


2,191,102


2,173,748


(2) %


(1) %

Commercial


417,924


431,211


479,461


(3) %


(13) %

Residential real estate


2,021,365


1,997,226


2,017,675


1 %


- %

Home equity


392,032


367,818


313,951


7 %


25 %

Consumer


15,964


17,111


18,092


(7) %


(12) %

Total loans


5,002,228


5,004,468


5,002,927


- %


- %

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans


(46,217)


(45,604)


(45,501)


1 %


2 %

Net loans


4,956,011


4,958,864


4,957,426


- %


- %

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


190,023


191,377


195,558


(1) %


(3) %

Other assets


319,192


303,097


298,377


5 %


7 %

Total assets


$ 7,053,049


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,981,522


1 %


1 %

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking


$ 1,183,481


$ 1,080,352


$ 1,162,149


10 %


2 %

Interest checking


1,914,395


1,755,545


1,535,482


9 %


25 %

Savings and money market


2,065,050


1,995,303


1,879,770


3 %


10 %

Certificates of deposit


605,912


632,355


701,031


(4) %


(14) %

Brokered deposits


80,498


91,549


124,326


(12) %


(35) %

Total deposits


5,849,336


5,555,104


5,402,758


5 %


8 %

Short-term borrowings


311,691


508,386


748,492


(39) %


(58) %

Long-term borrowings


1,000


1,000


1,000


- %


- %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,740


61,665


61,441


- %


- %

Accrued interest and other liabilities


108,641


98,899


91,387


10 %


19 %

Total liabilities


6,332,408


6,225,054


6,305,078


2 %


- %

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, no par value


213,795


213,018


215,145


- %


(1) %

Retained earnings


591,507


575,804


529,721


3 %


12 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax


(93,704)


(70,070)


(74,348)


34 %


26 %

Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax


8,536


6,656


5,532


28 %


54 %

Net unrecognized gain on postretirement plans, net of tax


507


518


394


(2) %


29 %

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss


(84,661)


(62,896)


(68,422)


35 %


24 %

Total shareholders' equity


720,641


725,926


676,444


(1) %


7 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 7,053,049


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,981,522


1 %


1 %

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)




For The

Three Months Ended





(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


% Change
Sep 2026 vs.
Jun 2026


% Change
Sep 2026 vs.
Sep 2025

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans


$ 69,111


$ 67,258


$ 69,070


3 %


- %

Taxable interest on investments


10,002


10,245


10,314


(2) %


(3) %

Nontaxable interest on investments


457


451


456


1 %


- %

Dividend income


296


377


470


(21) %


(37) %

Other interest income


653


660


584


(1) %


12 %

Total interest income


80,519


78,991


80,894


2 %


- %

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits


22,716


22,305


24,719


2 %


(8) %

Interest on borrowings


1,467


2,843


4,039


(48) %


(64) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


917


904


864


1 %


6 %

Total interest expense


25,100


26,052


29,622


(4) %


(15) %

Net interest income


55,419


52,939


51,272


5 %


8 %

Provision for credit losses


1,893


710


2,972


167 %


(36) %

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


53,526


52,229


48,300


2 %


11 %

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income


3,887


3,786


3,704


3 %


5 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


2,656


2,701


2,570


(2) %


3 %

Income from fiduciary services


2,081


2,220


1,884


(6) %


10 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


1,970


2,029


1,850


(3) %


6 %

Bank-owned life insurance


714


1,244


957


(43) %


(25) %

Mortgage banking income, net


666


1,161


1,092


(43) %


(39) %

Other income


1,272


1,329


2,068


(4) %


(38) %

Total non-interest income


13,246


14,470


14,125


(8) %


(6) %

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits


21,009


20,030


20,089


5 %


5 %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


4,891


4,791


4,173


2 %


17 %

Net occupancy costs


2,761


2,789


2,666


(1) %


4 %

Debit card expense


1,777


1,690


1,745


5 %


2 %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


- %


(8) %

Consulting and professional fees


888


1,405


810


(37) %


10 %

Regulatory assessments


883


862


1,020


2 %


(13) %

Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net


(11)


3


46


N.M.


N.M.

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


315


N.M.


N.M.

Other expenses


3,940


4,434


3,590


(11) %


10 %

Total non-interest expense


37,492


37,358


35,927


- %


4 %

Income before income tax expense


29,280


29,341


26,498


- %


10 %

Income Tax Expense


6,459


6,320


5,304


2 %


22 %

Net Income


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 21,194


(1) %


8 %

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share


$ 1.36


$ 1.36


$ 1.25


- %


9 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.34


$ 1.35


$ 1.25


(1) %


7 %

N.M. = Not meaningful











Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)




For the

Nine Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


% Change
Sep 2026 vs.
Sep 2025

Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans


$ 203,048


$ 203,096


- %

Taxable interest on investments


30,543


30,343


1 %

Nontaxable interest on investments


1,363


1,379


(1) %

Dividend income


1,086


1,483


(27) %

Other interest income


1,841


2,311


(20) %

Total interest income


237,881


238,612


- %

Interest Expense







Interest on deposits


66,669


73,934


(10) %

Interest on borrowings


7,786


12,677


(39) %

Interest on junior subordinated debentures


2,710


2,662


2 %

Total interest expense


77,165


89,273


(14) %

Net interest income


160,716


149,339


8 %

Provision for credit losses


3,156


19,321


N.M.

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


157,560


130,018


21 %

Non-Interest Income







Debit card income


11,095


10,583


5 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


7,515


7,293


3 %

Income from fiduciary services


6,315


5,703


11 %

Brokerage and insurance commissions


5,734


5,341


7 %

Bank-owned life insurance


2,749


2,620


5 %

Mortgage banking income, net


2,655


2,660


- %

Other income


3,633


4,188


(13) %

Total non-interest income


39,696


38,388


3 %

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits


60,654


59,724


2 %

Furniture, equipment and data processing


14,326


13,198


9 %

Net occupancy costs


8,609


8,392


3 %

Debit card expense


5,083


5,160


(1) %

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets


4,062


4,419


(8) %

Consulting and professional fees


3,214


3,618


(11) %

Regulatory assessments


2,652


3,133


(15) %

Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net


(2)


227


(101) %

Merger and acquisition costs


-


9,245


N.M.

Other expenses


11,960


10,858


10 %

Total non-interest expense


110,558


117,974


(6) %

Income before income tax expense


86,698


50,432


72 %

Income Tax Expense


18,973


7,831


142 %

Net Income


$ 67,725


$ 42,601


59 %

Per Share Data







Basic earnings per share


$ 4.01


$ 2.52


59 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 3.98


$ 2.51


59 %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended


For The Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Assets













Interest-earning assets:













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets


$ 50,351


$ 53,143


$ 38,170


4.08 %


3.81 %


4.45 %

Investments - taxable


1,333,039


1,369,968


1,380,042


3.13 %


3.14 %


3.17 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


60,591


60,631


61,114


3.82 %


3.77 %


3.77 %

Loans(2):













Commercial real estate


2,175,981


2,186,127


2,123,138


5.68 %


5.62 %


5.72 %

Commercial(1)


373,930


368,331


398,870


6.06 %


6.08 %


6.26 %

Municipal(1)


51,169


52,139


97,113


4.82 %


4.63 %


4.76 %

Residential real estate


2,015,870


2,004,972


2,033,136


4.87 %


4.74 %


4.86 %

Home equity


379,346


354,025


305,140


6.55 %


6.66 %


7.27 %

Consumer


16,536


16,542


18,613


9.64 %


10.38 %


9.17 %

Total loans


5,012,832


4,982,136


4,976,010


5.45 %


5.38 %


5.50 %

Total interest-earning assets


6,456,813


6,465,878


6,455,336


4.95 %


4.88 %


4.98 %

Other assets


479,844


467,752


469,590







Total assets


$ 6,936,657


$ 6,933,630


$ 6,924,926




















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity













Deposits:













Non-interest checking


$ 1,149,238


$ 1,078,793


$ 1,163,310


- %


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,781,772


1,753,513


1,622,869


1.70 %


1.69 %


1.82 %

Savings


1,246,325


1,166,720


1,011,847


1.54 %


1.49 %


1.34 %

Money market


788,461


792,802


842,043


2.39 %


2.34 %


2.69 %

Certificates of deposit


621,383


641,532


698,948


2.98 %


3.01 %


3.50 %

Total deposits


5,587,179


5,433,360


5,339,017


1.55 %


1.56 %


1.69 %

Borrowings:













Brokered deposits


84,182


114,043


176,508


3.92 %


4.01 %


4.51 %

Customer repurchase agreements


246,169


269,272


246,775


0.86 %


0.84 %


1.18 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,694


61,624


61,404


5.90 %


5.89 %


5.58 %

Other borrowings


129,257


258,621


354,099


2.86 %


3.54 %


3.70 %

Total borrowings


521,302


703,560


838,786


2.45 %


2.79 %


3.27 %

Total funding liabilities


6,108,481


6,136,920


6,177,803


1.63 %


1.70 %


1.90 %

Other liabilities


95,493


81,941


87,495







Shareholders' equity


732,683


714,769


659,628







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 6,936,657


$ 6,933,630


$ 6,924,926







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.32 %


3.18 %


3.08 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.41 %


3.26 %


3.16 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)


3.10 %


2.97 %


2.82 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)




Average Balance


Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Assets









Interest-earning assets:









Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets


$ 45,350


$ 55,276


4.12 %


4.44 %

Investments - taxable


1,365,983


1,384,151


3.13 %


3.11 %

Investments - nontaxable(1)


60,785


61,547


3.79 %


3.78 %

Loans(2):









Commercial real estate


2,181,772


2,088,486


5.64 %


5.71 %

Commercial(1)


367,620


405,140


6.08 %


6.27 %

Municipal(1)


51,460


90,161


4.87 %


5.20 %

Residential real estate


2,013,216


2,035,004


4.79 %


4.80 %

Home equity


356,811


293,086


6.62 %


7.26 %

Consumer


16,615


18,938


9.82 %


9.15 %

Total loans


4,987,494


4,930,815


5.41 %


5.48 %

Total interest-earning assets


6,459,612


6,431,789


4.90 %


4.94 %

Other assets


475,040


472,744





Total assets


$ 6,934,652


$ 6,904,533














Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Non-interest checking


$ 1,105,606


$ 1,124,809


- %


- %

Interest checking


1,739,740


1,653,975


1.67 %


1.84 %

Savings


1,176,411


956,006


1.48 %


1.18 %

Money market


798,694


869,446


2.35 %


2.66 %

Certificates of deposit


642,660


702,929


3.05 %


3.60 %

Total deposits


5,463,111


5,307,165


1.55 %


1.70 %

Borrowings:









Brokered deposits


108,969


193,634


3.98 %


4.55 %

Customer repurchase agreements


257,315


239,286


0.88 %


1.26 %

Junior subordinated debentures


61,622


61,337


5.88 %


5.80 %

Other borrowings


236,861


366,814


3.44 %


3.80 %

Total borrowings


664,767


861,071


2.76 %


3.41 %

Total funding liabilities


6,127,878


6,168,236


1.68 %


1.94 %

Other liabilities


89,078


93,096





Shareholders' equity


717,696


643,201





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 6,934,652


$ 6,904,533





Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.22 %


3.00 %

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)






3.30 %


3.09 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)


3.00 %


2.73 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)


(In thousands)


At or for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026


At or for the

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026


At or for the

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026


At or for the

Year Ended

December 31,

2025


At or for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

Non-accrual loans:











Residential real estate


$ 2,828


$ 2,715


$ 2,252


$ 2,667


$ 3,393

Commercial real estate


2,247


6,054


5,420


639


134

Commercial


2,480


2,871


2,689


3,042


4,103

Home equity


445


501


596


672


697

Consumer


9


1


2


3


3

Total non-accrual loans


8,009


12,142


10,959


7,023


8,330

Accruing loans past due 90 days


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing loans


8,009


12,142


10,959


7,023


8,330

Other real estate owned


-


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing assets


$ 8,009


$ 12,142


$ 10,959


$ 7,023


$ 8,330

Loans 30-89 days past due:











Residential real estate


$ 947


$ 1,542


$ 772


$ 1,565


$ 725

Commercial real estate


4,698


2,839


569


5,284


5,014

Commercial


806


2,424


1,350


541


1,865

Home equity


266


424


328


713


456

Consumer


67


46


58


59


37

Total loans 30-89 days past due


$ 6,784


$ 7,275


$ 3,077


$ 8,162


$ 8,097

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period


$ 45,276


$ 45,276


$ 45,276


$ 35,728


$ 35,728

ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)


-


-


-


3,071


3,071

Provision for loan losses


2,800


1,274


806


22,031


19,009

Charge-offs:











Residential real estate


24


24


-


4


4

Commercial real estate


80


-


-


3,220


218

Commercial


2,259


1,229


627


12,659


12,320

Home equity


-


-


-


21


21

Consumer


132


91


43


185


152

Total charge-offs


2,495


1,344


670


16,089


12,715

Total recoveries


(636)


(398)


(164)


(535)


(408)

Net charge-offs


1,859


946


506


15,554


12,307

ACL on loans at the end of the period


$ 46,217


$ 45,604


$ 45,576


$ 45,276


$ 45,501

Components of ACL:











ACL on loans


$ 46,217


$ 45,604


$ 45,576


$ 45,276


$ 45,501

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)


3,419


3,052


2,810


3,064


3,117

ACL, end of period


$ 49,636


$ 48,656


$ 48,386


$ 48,340


$ 48,618

Ratios:











Non-performing loans to total loans


0.16 %


0.24 %


0.22 %


0.14 %


0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.11 %


0.17 %


0.16 %


0.10 %


0.12 %

ACL on loans to total loans


0.92 %


0.91 %


0.92 %


0.91 %


0.91 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):











Quarter-to-date


0.07 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.26 %


0.89 %

Year-to-date


0.05 %


0.04 %


0.04 %


0.31 %


0.33 %

ACL on loans to non-performing loans


577.06 %


375.59 %


415.88 %


644.68 %


546.23 %

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans


0.14 %


0.15 %


0.06 %


0.16 %


0.16 %

(1)

Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD").

(2)

Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)


Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share
data and ratios)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 21,194


$ 67,725


$ 42,601

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


-


6,294

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


249

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


315


-


9,245

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


-


-


(675)


-


(675)

Total adjustments before taxes


-


-


(360)


-


15,113

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


-


-


83


-


(3,445)

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


-


(2,421)

Adjusted net income


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 20,917


$ 67,725


$ 51,848












Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented


$ 1.34


$ 1.35


$ 1.25


$ 3.98


$ 2.51

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


-


-


-


-


0.37

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


-


-


-


-


0.01

Merger and acquisition costs


-


-


0.02


-


0.55

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


-


-


(0.04)


-


(0.04)

Total adjustments before taxes


-


-


(0.02)


-


0.89

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


-


-


0.01


-


(0.20)

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


-


-


-


-


(0.14)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 1.34


$ 1.35


$ 1.24


$ 3.98


$ 3.06












Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented


1.31 %


1.33 %


1.21 %


1.31 %


0.82 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.12 %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.01 %

Merger and acquisition costs


- %


- %


0.02 %


- %


0.18 %

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


- %


- %


(0.04) %


- %


(0.01) %

Total adjustments before taxes


- %


- %


(0.02) %


- %


0.30 %

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.07) %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.05) %

Adjusted return on average assets


1.31 %


1.33 %


1.19 %


1.31 %


1.00 %












Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented


12.36 %


12.92 %


12.75 %


12.62 %


8.86 %

Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans


- %


- %


- %


- %


1.31 %

Provision for acquired unfunded commitments


- %


- %


- %


- %


0.05 %

Merger and acquisition costs


- %


- %


0.19 %


- %


1.92 %

Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


- %


- %


(0.41) %


- %


(0.14) %

Total adjustments before taxes


- %


- %


(0.22) %


- %


3.14 %

Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)


- %


- %


0.05 %


- %


(0.72) %

Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)


- %


- %


- %


- %


(0.50) %

Adjusted return on average equity


12.36 %


12.92 %


12.58 %


12.62 %


10.78 %

(1)

Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%.

(2)

A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway acquisition.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Net income, as presented


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 21,194


$ 67,725


$ 42,601

Adjustment for provision for credit losses


1,893


710


2,972


3,156


19,321

Adjustment for income tax expense


6,459


6,320


5,304


18,973


7,831

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


31,173


30,051


29,470


89,854


69,753

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


-


-


315


-


9,245

Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


-


-


(675)


-


(675)

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 31,173


$ 30,051


$ 29,110


$ 89,854


$ 78,323

Efficiency Ratio:













For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Non-interest expense, as presented


$ 37,492


$ 37,358


$ 35,927


$ 110,558


$ 117,974

Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs


-


-


(315)


-


(9,245)

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets


(1,354)


(1,354)


(1,473)


(4,062)


(4,419)

Adjusted non-interest expense


$ 36,138


$ 36,004


$ 34,139


$ 106,496


$ 104,310

Net interest income, as presented


$ 55,419


$ 52,939


$ 51,272


$ 160,716


$ 149,339

Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)


242


229


344


696


982

Adjusted net interest income


55,661


53,168


51,616


161,412


150,321

Non-interest income, as presented


13,246


14,470


14,125


39,696


38,388

Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and equipment, net


-


-


(675)


-


(675)

Adjusted non-interest income


13,246


14,470


13,450


39,696


37,713

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income


$ 68,907


$ 67,638


$ 65,066


$ 201,108


$ 188,034

GAAP efficiency ratio


54.60 %


55.42 %


54.94 %


55.17 %


62.84 %

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio


52.44 %


53.23 %


52.47 %


52.95 %


55.47 %

(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% income tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 21,194


$ 67,725


$ 42,601

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


4,062


4,419

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(311)


(311)


(339)


(934)


(1,016)

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core
deposit intangible assets


$ 23,864


$ 24,064


$ 22,328


$ 70,853


$ 46,004

Average equity, as presented


$ 732,683


$ 714,769


$ 659,628


$ 717,696


$ 643,201

Adjustment for average goodwill and core
deposit intangible assets


(190,803)


(192,126)


(196,279)


(192,151)


(198,072)

Average tangible equity


$ 541,880


$ 522,643


$ 463,349


$ 525,545


$ 445,129

Return on average equity


12.36 %


12.92 %


12.75 %


12.62 %


8.86 %

Return on average tangible equity


17.47 %


18.47 %


19.12 %


18.03 %


13.82 %

Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net
Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)


$ 22,821


$ 23,021


$ 20,917


$ 67,725


$ 51,848

Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets


1,354


1,354


1,473


4,062


4,419

Tax impact of above adjustment(1)


(311)


(311)


(339)


(934)


(1,016)

Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of
core deposit intangible assets


$ 23,864


$ 24,064


$ 22,051


$ 70,853


$ 55,251

Adjusted return on average tangible equity


17.47 %


18.47 %


18.88 %


18.03 %


16.60 %

(1)

Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):







For the

Three Months Ended


For the

Nine Months Ended



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Net interest margin, tax-equivalent, as presented


3.41 %


3.26 %


3.16 %


3.30 %


3.09 %

Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)


(0.25) %


(0.23) %


(0.27) %


(0.24) %


(0.30) %

Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)


(0.07) %


(0.07) %


(0.08) %


(0.07) %


(0.07) %

Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting(3)


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %

Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)


3.10 %


2.97 %


2.82 %


3.00 %


2.73 %

(1)

Recognized $3.4 million, $10.4 million and $3.3 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and three months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $3.8 million and $12.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

(2)

Recognized $875,000, $2.5 million and $818,000 of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and three months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $937,000 and $2.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

(3)

Recognized $75,000, $225,000 and $75,000 of amortization expense on borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and three months ended June 30, 2026, respectively, and $132,000 and $394,000 of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Tangible Book Value Per Share:







Shareholders' equity, as presented


$ 720,641


$ 725,926


$ 676,444

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(190,023)


(191,377)


(195,558)

Tangible shareholders' equity


$ 530,618


$ 534,549


$ 480,886

Shares outstanding at period end


16,898,044


16,896,273


16,922,225

Book value per share


$ 42.65


$ 42.96


$ 39.97

Tangible book value per share


$ 31.40


$ 31.64


$ 28.42

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total assets


$ 7,053,049


$ 6,950,980


$ 6,981,522

Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets


(190,023)


(191,377)


(195,558)

Tangible assets


$ 6,863,026


$ 6,759,603


$ 6,785,964

Common equity ratio


10.22 %


10.44 %


9.69 %

Tangible common equity ratio


7.73 %


7.91 %


7.09 %

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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