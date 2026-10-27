

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM), an automotive manufacturer, on Tuesday announced that it will transfer its common stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



The company said its shares will continue trading under the ticker symbol GM.



Trading on Nasdaq is expected to begin on November 17, following the last day of NYSE trading on November 16.



The company said the Nasdaq listing also makes its shares eligible for potential inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index.



The company said that the existing shareholders do not need to take any action for the transfer.



In the pre-market trading, General Motors Co. is 2.93% higher at $78.55 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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