Connected Laboratory Intelligence combines reusable AI platform components, an outcome-led agent ecosystem, CLS MCP, and no-code automation to advance laboratories from systems of record to systems of orchestration.

Clinisys, a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions, today unveiled its AI Innovation Roadmap, an open and governed platform strategy designed to connect laboratory data, analytics, agents, and workflow automation within the operational context of the laboratory.

Laboratories face workforce, financial, technology, cyber, and data-governance pressures. Adding isolated AI features does not solve these challenges; laboratories need a trusted, connected intelligence layer that supports action while keeping people in control.

The roadmap advances the Clinisys Connected Laboratory Intelligence value chain, from a configurable platform and connected data to analytics, governed AI, and continuous innovation.

This compounding model advances the laboratory from a System of Record to a System of Workflow, a System of Intelligence, and ultimately a System of Orchestration. Each stage builds on the last, allowing laboratories to move from Inform, using descriptive insight, to Optimize, using prediction and anomaly detection, to Transform, using agentic orchestration with human approval.

"Every laboratory decision, from the next sample to run to the next therapy to develop, should be informed by governed AI built on trusted laboratory data," said Shay Hassidim, Chief Technology Officer, Clinisys. "Our strategy is governed by design, grounded in laboratory context, and generative: agents that go beyond reporting by helping move work forward, with people in control."

Open by design: two foundations for laboratory automation

Clinisys is developing complementary paths for laboratories to automate and extend workflows without forcing every organization into one proprietary AI experience.

CLS MCP: The CLS Model Context Protocol foundation is being designed to let advanced users and IT teams connect approved AI assistants to governed CLS context. The roadmap envisions controlled access to laboratory information and workflows through CLS APIs, with organizational rules, permissions, guardrails, audit, and observability applied through the platform.

The CLS Model Context Protocol foundation is being designed to let advanced users and IT teams connect approved AI assistants to governed CLS context. The roadmap envisions controlled access to laboratory information and workflows through CLS APIs, with organizational rules, permissions, guardrails, audit, and observability applied through the platform. CLS NoCode AI: No-code components built around Decisions are intended to help operational teams configure governed workflows from reusable templates and connectors. Roadmap examples include reflex testing, result review, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, and other processes that benefit from controlled automation.

No-code components built around Decisions are intended to help operational teams configure governed workflows from reusable templates and connectors. Roadmap examples include reflex testing, result review, corrective and preventive action, complaint handling, and other processes that benefit from controlled automation. One reusable platform: Both paths are designed to build on the CLS Extended API and shared platform services. Reusable components for laboratory data, analytics, governance, integration, and workflow execution are intended to scale across CLS and selected Clinisys core products.

Both paths are designed to build on the CLS Extended API and shared platform services. Reusable components for laboratory data, analytics, governance, integration, and workflow execution are intended to scale across CLS and selected Clinisys core products. Create once, reuse across the ecosystem: A planned Clinisys AI Marketplace would provide a governed delivery mechanism for certified agents, skills, workflow templates, and future partner extensions.

A planned Clinisys AI Marketplace would provide a governed delivery mechanism for certified agents, skills, workflow templates, and future partner extensions. Positioning: Clinisys is not asking laboratories to adopt another closed AI stack. The roadmap is designed to make trusted laboratory context safely usable by approved AI experiences and governed workflows selected for each organization.

Five initiatives convert shared AI capabilities into customer value

The roadmap organizes reusable AI platform initiatives around five outcome areas:

Workflow Copilots: AI assistance embedded at the point of work, including CLS CARE, Equipment Care, and regional or product-focused copilots.

AI assistance embedded at the point of work, including CLS CARE, Equipment Care, and regional or product-focused copilots. Advanced Analytics: conversational and predictive experiences that help laboratories move from data to decisions, including Analytics, Data Exploration, and Research concepts.

conversational and predictive experiences that help laboratories move from data to decisions, including Analytics, Data Exploration, and Research concepts. Automation and Orchestration: rules, routing, monitoring, workflow action, QC, specimen-flow, and turnaround-time concepts that connect signals to controlled responses.

rules, routing, monitoring, workflow action, QC, specimen-flow, and turnaround-time concepts that connect signals to controlled responses. AI Marketplace: a planned governed mechanism for certified agents, workflow templates, and future ecosystem extensions.

a planned governed mechanism for certified agents, workflow templates, and future ecosystem extensions. Intelligent Lab Command Center: a future operational experience intended to bring alerts, laboratory status, instrument monitoring, agent supervision, decision support, and next-best actions together.

Release-specific availability will be communicated separately after applicable readiness and approval reviews.

Two agent experiences show the strategy in action

Analytics Agent. The Analytics Agent is designed to help authorized users move from question to insight through a conversational sequence: Ask, Visualize, Analyze, Export, and Schedule. Users can explore governed CLS data, generate visual outputs, review summaries, export authorized datasets, and arrange recurring information delivery, with access aligned to roles and permissions.

Equipment Care. The Equipment Care Agent applies instrument activity, quality-control data, service history, maintenance requirements, workload, and assignments to equipment-readiness workflows. Intended outcomes include earlier issue detection, fewer avoidable reruns, and more time for laboratory professionals. Quantified outcome and standards claims will be added once validated.

Trusted, open, and governed

Clinisys is centering the roadmap on trusted, governed intelligence, connecting cloud, data, analytics, AI, automation, and agents. The first agent experiences demonstrate the direction of travel; final availability language will accompany the applicable product release.

"The advantage is not a single agent," added Prashant Prabudh, Director, AI Analytics and Agentic Platforms, Clinisys. "It is an open, governed intelligence layer where laboratory data, APIs, analytics, no-code workflows, and specialized agents can work together. That is how Clinisys advances from systems of record to systems of orchestration and creates a platform for continuous innovation."

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, North Carolina; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys platform and cloud-based solutions in more than 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries. Learn more at www.clinisys.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com