Smart city and smart building technology is often described in slides and diagrams, but rarely shown working in front of the people who will decide whether to deploy it. At Smart City Expo, the LoRa Alliance is closing that gap with a live LoRaWAN device wall. Real, fully operational products from Alliance members share a single network, and every reading appears on a giant display the instant it happens. Attendees will see actual telemetry from sensors used for air quality, water and leak detection, occupancy, and more, rather than a simulation.

This matters now as cities, utilities, and building owners are under pressure to cut energy use, modernize aging infrastructure, and prove results, and they need connectivity that is proven, interoperable, and cost-effective at scale. LoRaWAN is already connecting more than 150 million devices worldwide, and this demonstration shows how multi-vendor products work together on one network in real-world conditions. With thousands of Smart City Expo attendees passing through, it's a chance for media and analysts to see and ask questions about the technology behind the deployments.