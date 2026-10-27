Inaugural Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognize Ford, NVIDIA, S&P Global, Rakuten Symphony, Singapore Airlines, TSB Bank, and more for revolutionizing software security, governance, and compliance at scale

JFrog, Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, the system of record for trusted software artifacts, binaries, and AI assets, today announced the global winners of its inaugural Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards. The nine honorees span the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, across three categories: Unified Platform, Trusted AI Adoption, and Software Supply Chain Security.

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JFrog's inaugural Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognize Ford, NVIDIA, S&P Global, Rakuten Symphony, Singapore Airlines, TSB Bank, and more for revolutionizing software security, governance, and compliance at scale

"Agents now write, review and deploy code faster than ever, while malicious AI models, agent skills and extensions are turning up in the registries developers use daily. Increasing regulations require proof at every step from code to runtime," said Roie Shorer, Chief Growth Officer at JFrog. "The companies that pull ahead in the AI era will be those going beyond simply automating for speed and scale. The ones who can see exactly what's shipping and why, will bring trust, control and adaptability. This year's winners didn't just add tools; they established a single source of truth where developers, security, and compliance teams can operate using the same data and the same rules. We're very proud of all of them and thrilled to be part of their journey."

The Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognize JFrog customers that innovated fearlessly to turn their software supply chain into a competitive advantage. A cross-functional panel of industry leaders and experts judged each entry based on two measures: strength of vision and the quality of metrics.

The Convergence Award: One Team, One Platform

The Convergence Award recognizes teams that remove silos transitioning from fragmented solutions to a single, governed platform shared by both developers and security teams. AI is rapidly multiplying the tools, artifacts, and agents companies utilize, making cross-enterprise visibility, speed, and control challenging for human-dependent processes. The winners of this award overcame that challenge by standardizing on a single system of record creating a shared workflow for building, securing and shipping software.

Winners:

Ford Motor Company

Rakuten Symphony

SCHOTTEL Industries

The Guardian Award: Software Supply Chain Security

Software supply chains are under new strain as development teams grapple with AI-era threats. In the last year, JFrog identified over 900 malicious AI agent skills carrying high-impact payloads. This year's Guardian Award winners combatted these emerging threats by architecting a single source of truth that secures software artifacts from end to end. The Guardian Award honors teams who built supply chains that effectively stop threats at the point of entry vs. remediating them later.

Winners:

S&P Global

Iress

TSB Bank

The Trusted Intelligence Award: Trusted AI Adoption

AI assets are now part of the software supply chain, and governance must keep pace with adoption, or it risks becoming the bottleneck. The Trusted Intelligence Award recognizes teams that passionately embraced AI and made it work to their advantage without increasing their risk by extending governance and security to AI models, agent skills, and MCP servers.

Winners:

NVIDIA

Singapore Airlines

Husqvarna Group

Winners of the first annual JFrog Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards were recognized during gala dinners hosted at JFrog's annual customer, partner, and user conference swampUP which took place in both NYC and Barcelona throughout September and October. Further details on each winner's implementation can be found at: https://jfrog.com/software-supply-chain-awards/.

Like this Story? Share this on X: JUST ANNOUNCED! The nine winners of the @JFrog Software Supply Chain Excellence Awards, each proving how to ship fast in the AI era without losing control using a single system of record. Learn how they did it: https://jfrog.co/48hjx7C DevSecOps softwaresupplychain DevGovOps AIGovernance

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), the creators of the unified DevOps, DevSecOps, DevGovOps and MLOps platform, is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from development to production. Driven by a "Liquid Software" vision, the JFrog Platform is a software supply chain system of record that is designed to power organizations as they build, manage, and distribute secure software with speed and scale. Holistic security features help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. The universal, hybrid, multi-cloud JFrog Platform is available as both SaaS services across major cloud service providers and self-hosted. Millions of users and approximately 6,600 organizations worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation in the AI era. Learn more at https://jfrog.com or follow us on X @JFrog.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

EMEA: Nicholas Shiers, EMEA Communications Manager, nicholasS@jfrog.com

US: Siobhan Lyons, Director, Global Communications, siobhanL@jfrog.com

APAC: Srishti Upadhyay, APAC Communications Manager, srishtiU@jfrog.com

Investor Contact: