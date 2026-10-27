PuK Gaming Launches First Officially Licensed Fortnite Mobile Accessories Range

Drop 1 brings console-grade control to Fortnite mobile players. Available 27 October 2026 at PukGaming.com, and on Amazon and Walmart from 7 November 2026, with a bonus Fortnite in-game item in every product.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / PuK Gaming LTD, the UK-based designer of premium mobile gaming accessories, today launched Drop 1 of its officially licensed Fortnite range, in a deal facilitated by Epic Games' licensing agency IMG Licensing.

The five-product range offers console-grade control to how millions play Fortnite: on a phone. The PuK Thumbstick, PuK Triggers, PuK Link Cable and PuK Thumb Sleeves attach in seconds, no battery charge or pairing required; the whole ecosystem fits in your pocket. The Hot Drop Bundle includes three of the four products, plus a collector tin and zip case.

Every Drop 1 product includes a code for a bonus in-game item, with the Thumbstick granting the Stage Dive Glider and the Hot Drop Bundle granting the Battle Call Emote.

"Fortnite defines competitive play for mobile gamers," said Scotty Tidwell, CEO of PuK Gaming. "Drop 1 gives Fortnite players more ways to play on mobile with console-grade low-latency control and precision."

PuK x Fortnite Drop 1, MSRP (USD)

PuK x Fortnite Thumbstick: magnetically self-centering thumbsticks for precise in-game movement. $21.99 (bonus in-game item: Stage Dive Glider)

PuK x Fortnite Triggers: clip-on quick-fire bumpers and triggers for mobile battle royale. $17.99 (bonus in-game item: Royal Air Force Wrap)

PuK x Fortnite Link Cable: 90° USB-C cable (USB4, 40 Gbps, 240W) for comfortable, low-latency mirroring to the big screen and high-speed charging. $17.99 (bonus in-game item: Barcode Wrap)

PuK x Fortnite Thumb Sleeves (10-pack): breathable finger sleeves for smooth, consistent aim, control, and sweat resistance. $17.99 (bonus in-game: Can-Do-It Wrap)

PuK x Fortnite Hot Drop Bundle: Thumbstick, Triggers, and Thumbsleeves with a pocketable Fortnite carry-zip case and a collector Thumbsleeve Tin. $59.99 (bonus in-game item: Battle Call Emote)

All products carry officially licensed Fortnite branding and are designed for players aged 13 and over.

Availability

Drop 1 is available at PukGaming.com from 27 October 2026, and on Amazon (US, UK) and Walmart (US) from 7 November 2026. Availability on TikTok Shop (US/UK) will follow. Local pricing varies by territory and retailer. Broader specialty-retail distribution is planned for late 2026 and 2027, with further drops in the officially licensed Fortnite line, including Universal PuK Grips, to follow.

About PuK Gaming

PuK Gaming LTD, founded by the inventor of Scuf Gaming controllers, is a designer of premium mobile gaming accessories, headquartered in Leicestershire, UK, and shipping to players around the world. PuK builds hardware that brings console-grade control to mobile play. Learn more at PuKGaming.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global sport, events, and representation company and a leader in rights management and brand licensing, managing licensing programs for many of the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor.

Media Contact

Scotty Tidwell, CEO, PuK Gaming

scotty@pukgaming.com

Hi-res product photography, brand assets, and a reviewer kit available on request, subject to Licensor approval.

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Epic, Epic Games, and Fortnite and their related logos are registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the USA (Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.) and elsewhere. Used under license. PuK is a registered mark of PuK Gaming Ltd.

SOURCE: PuK Gaming

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/puk-gaming-launches-first-officially-licensed-fortnite-mobile-accessor-1242455