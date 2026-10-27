

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WH Group Limited (WHGLY) revealed a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $881 million, or $0.0685 per share. This compares with $1.215 billion, or $0.0946 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $20.610 billion from $20.477 billion last year.



WH Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $881 Mln. vs. $1.215 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.0685 vs. $0.0946 last year. -Revenue: $20.610 Bln vs. $20.477 Bln last year.



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