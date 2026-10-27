Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this week he plans to use the country's renewable energy potential to attract data center investment, outlining the proposal in his first public address after winning re-election. "We have to take advantage of the energy potential of a country that may have the greatest capacity for renewable energy to bring here the data centers needed to store our data in Brazil," Lula said. He also called for some data center capacity to be reserved for Brazilian information, linking digital infrastructure expansion to national technological sovereignty. For ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...