Leonardo said it plans to complete 43 MW of solar installations across 20 sites by the end of 2026, covering around 10% of its energy consumption in Italy through self-consumption, equivalent to 55 GWh. The plans are being implemented by Leonardo Global Solutions in collaboration with energy sector operators that the company did not identify. So far, 64% of the total capacity is operational. Although Italy accounts for the largest share of the installations, the program also includes sites in Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. One of the largest installations is at the group's ...

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