Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Analysten-Kursziel über dem Dreifachen: Knackt die Aktie jetzt den Trend?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
27.10.26 | 15:04
2,575 Euro
+2,59 % +0,065
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5702,64015:06
2,5702,57515:05
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Recognized Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2026, Ranked No. 51 Globally

Lenovo achieved an overall score of 87.51, with its growth performance categorized as "Very High."

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Lenovo has been named to TIME's World's Best Companies 2026 list for the first time, ranking no. 51 globally among leading companies worldwide.

The ranking, developed by TIME in partnership with Statista, recognizes top-performing companies around the world based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. Lenovo achieved an overall score of 87.51, with its growth performance categorized as "Very High."

In addition to these evaluation criteria, TIME noted that Lenovo's entry to the list was driven by the expansion of the AI server business and the growing demand for physical infrastructure to support AI. This is reflected in Lenovo's financial results, with fiscal year 2025/2026 being its strongest fiscal year on record, with annual revenue of US$83.1 billion, Lenovo's AI-related revenue also doubled year-on-year and accounted for 33% of group revenue for the full financial year FY 25/26, underscoring AI as a key growth engine across Lenovo's business.

Lenovo's inclusion on the list reflects the company's continued progress in executing its growth strategy while maintaining a strong focus on employee experience and responsible business practices. The company's commitment to sustainability also contributed to the recognition. In FY 25/26, Lenovo concluded its first generation of long-term ESG KPIs, which drove progress across its ESG strategy over the past five years. In its latest ESG Report, the company introduced a new set of 2030 ESG KPIs and aspirations to guide the next phase of ESG priorities.

The research project of TIME's World's Best Companies 2026 is a comprehensive analysis of corporate performance based on three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, measured through survey responses from more than 200,000 employees worldwide; revenue growth, evaluated using company performance over the past three years; and sustainability transparency, assessed through multiple key performance indicators that collectively form a comprehensive ESG index.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-recognized-among-times-worlds-best-companies-2026-ranked-no.-51-1242471

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.