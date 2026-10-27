Yum! Brands: Yum! Celebrates Food & Futures in Action Around the Globe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Yum! Brands

Throughout Food & Futures in Action Month, Yum! employees around the world gave their time to turn our Food & Futures mission into meaningful local impact. Working alongside community partners to expand access to good food and create brighter futures, teams contributed more than 2,400 volunteer hours, generating the equivalent of more than 106,000 meals and positively impacting more than 86,000 lives.

KFC U.S. employees gave back in McKinney, Texas, through a local food pantry activation, lending a hand to ensure neighbors facing food insecurity have access to food and other essentials.

As presenting sponsor of Metro United Way's seventh annual Greatest Give Back, Yum! joined hundreds of volunteers at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, to pack 7,000 kits for local nonprofits serving people in need.

Through a virtual volunteer event with the media company Story Pirates, Yum! employees read stories written by children and shared encouraging feedback and thoughtful questions designed to build young authors' confidence, creativity and love of storytelling.

More than 2,600 runners took to the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, for KFC RUN 2026, tackling the 5K "WingZ Zabb" and 10K "Hot & Spicy" races in support of the KFC Thailand Foundation's Bucket Search program, which helps Thai youth build brighter futures.

In Lausanne, Switzerland, KFC Europe employees assembled Study Buddy Kits filled with educational supplies and resources, putting the "Futures" in Food & Futures by equipping students with tools to learn and grow.

At the Orange County Food Bank in Garden Grove, California, Habit employees packed 1,109 food boxes and more than 35,000 lbs. of food, the equivalent of more than 66,000 meals for local seniors, children and families.

KFC Latin America & Caribbean employees rolled up their sleeves alongside Feeding South Florida, contributing to the organization's efforts to address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food across the community.

Taco Bell Foundation volunteers joined forces with nonprofit Bracken's Kitchen in Garden Grove, California, supporting its mission to combat food insecurity through culinary training, rescued food and nutritious meals that strengthen communities through the power of food.

In India, Yum!'s Digital & Technology team assembled Learn to Code Kits, giving young people hands-on opportunities to explore technology, develop new skills and build confidence for what's ahead.

Find more stories and multimedia from Yum! Brands at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/yum-celebrates-food-and-futures-in-action-around-the-globe-1242468